Barcelona’s Bid for PSG Young Talent Cools as Premier League Clubs Circle

Xavi Simons is still uncertain about his future and plans to make a decision after UEFA Euro 2024. He has reportedly ruled out playing for Paris Saint-Germain, and several prominent European clubs are showing interest in signing him this summer.

While on loan at RB Leipzig, Simons made a strong impression by playing in 43 matches across all competitions. He scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists, which caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Over the last few weeks, Barcelona has been rumored to be interested in the player. The Catalan side already had the player during his youth years, so a reunion is probably seen in a good light.

However, journalist Matteo Moretto reports (h/t Sport.fr) that the potential deal for Simons at Barça this summer has gone cold. Barcelona’s new coach, Hansi Flick, does not prioritize signing the Dutch striker and is focusing on other transfer opportunities instead.

There have been no developments between Barça and Simons as of now. Moreover, a report suggests that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all contacted PSG about potentially buying Simons.

With a number of high-profile suitors, it’s likely Barcelona won’t win this race, so they might be putting their efforts into other files that they know they’re sure to win.