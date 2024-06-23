Barcelona believe Arsenal are biggest threat in €50m midfielder chase

Reports suggest that Arsenal has emerged as a serious contender for the 28-year-old Spaniard’s signature.

Spain’s midfielder #06 Mikel Merino celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 15, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Merino, whose contract with Real Sociedad expires next year, is a highly sought-after talent due to his versatility and experience. Barcelona reportedly views him as a player who can contribute both defensively and offensively, making him an ideal addition to their midfield. However, their financial constraints have limited their ability to make a move, and Atletico Madrid has seemingly taken the lead in negotiations.

Despite Atletico’s interest, Barcelona reportedly believes that Arsenal poses the biggest threat to their pursuit of Merino. The Gunners, under Mikel Arteta, are looking to strengthen their midfield and could see Merino as a valuable addition to their squad. The Spaniard’s previous experience in the Premier League with Newcastle United could also be a factor in Arsenal’s favour.

MALLORCA, SPAIN – JUNE 08: Mikel Merino of Spain looks on during the international friendly match between Spain and Northern Ireland at Estadi de Son Moix on June 08, 2024 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s financial situation remains a key obstacle. The club is waiting to secure additional funding through a new deal with Nike and potential investment before making any major moves in the transfer market. This delay has opened the door for other clubs like Atletico and Arsenal to make their own advances.

The next week will be crucial for Barcelona as they look to stabilise their financial situation and potentially make a move for Merino. However, with Arsenal now firmly in the picture, the battle for the midfielder’s signature is set to intensify.