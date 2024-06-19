Barcelona battle bitter rivals for 19-year-old Spanish defensive prospect

As reported by SPORT, Barcelona and Espanyol are currently in a competition to sign Marc Canteras, a talented 19-year-old defender from FE Grama.

Despite Espanyol not being in La Liga anymore, their transfer interests have recently coincided with Barcelona, particularly from the local Catalan talent pool, as both clubs have extensive and well-established scouting networks in the region.

Meanwhile, Canteras, a centre-back by trait, has caught the eye of both clubs. He is known for his excellent positioning on the field and his ability to distribute the ball effectively.

Who is Marc Canteras?

Canteras began his football journey with the Mercantil youth team and later moved to DAMM, a renowned youth club in Barcelona.

From there, he transitioned to FE Grama’s youth team. This season, he has made significant progress by breaking into FE Grama’s first team, which competes in the Tercera RFEF, the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Canteras has played in 10 matches, starting in eight of them, and accumulated a total of 739 minutes on the pitch. His performances have coincided with an improvement in the team’s results, helping them to finish mid-table.

Barcelona and Espanyol have same plans for Canteras

Both Espanyol and Barcelona see Canteras as a valuable addition to their respective reserve teams.

Initially, it seemed that Espanyol had the upper hand in securing the right-footed centre-back. However, in recent weeks, Barcelona have shown a strong interest and are now a serious contender for his signature.

It must be noted that Barcelona recently signed three players from Espanyol: Xavier Mirangels, Unai Belman, and Pere Villacorta. Additionally, they are interested in one of Espanyol’s reserve team stars, midfielder Gori.

The transfer market is already heating up, and an active summer is anticipated. For Barça Atletic, transfer negotiations are underway but are dependent on knowing which league they will compete in next season.

Overall, the competition between Barcelona and Espanyol for Canteras highlights the vibrant and competitive nature of the Catalan football market.

Both clubs are keen to secure the best young talents to bolster their squads, and Canteras is a prime example of a promising player who could have a bright future in Spanish football.