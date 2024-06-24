Barcelona B prodigy sets condition to renew his contract, sends message to Hansi Flick

Barça Atletic midfielder Marc Casado has announced that his recent game against Cordoba was his last match with the team, as he is set to join the first-team roster under the guidance of Hansi Flick next season.

In their game against Cordoba, Barça Atletic experienced the disappointment of being pushed out of the Second Division at the final hurdle.

However, despite the loss, the young team, with an average age of around 20, stood tall and proud. Their determination and effort were commendable, even though the outcome was not the epic victory they had fought for.

“Despite the result, I am very proud of our team. They scored their second goal because of the risky style of play we have. We always follow our ideas. We lost, but we’re very proud,” Casado told Esport3 after the game.

A game amidst adversities

The 1-2 defeat against Cordoba was a tough pill to swallow as they capitalised on their home advantage. Despite this, the young Barça players deserve a loud round of applause for their performance and spirit.

Marc Casado will play a key role under Hansi Flick. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The noisy fans in the stands were relentless, hurling shouts and insults at the players and the 150 Barça supporters, most of whom were family members. Despite these adversities, the young Barcelona stars put on an admirable show.

After the game, Casado expressed his pride in his teammates’ efforts. He acknowledged the challenges they faced and praised their determination.

Casado also revealed his personal aspirations, stating that he will work hard to impress Flick and secure his place in the first team next season.

“In theory, this was my last match with the youth team. My renewal is focused around my participation in the first team dynamics.”

“I will do my best to try and convince Hansi Flick,” added Casado.

It is worth noting that Casado recently signed a new long-term contract with Barcelona, which will keep him at the club until 2028.

His previous contract was set to expire on June 30. Although Barcelona had the option to extend his contract by another year, they chose to negotiate a fresh deal with the promising midfielder.