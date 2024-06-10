Barcelona B hat-trick hero makes himself a target for Hansi Flick

There are great dreamers at FC Barcelona who continue to consolidate their place. While many talented arrivals come to Barça, only a select few emerge as true future prospects. That journey is undoubtedly a difficult one, but the blessed few at Barcelona manage to make it.

In the past, the likes of Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, and others have proven it to be possible. With new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick now coming in, it is becoming abundantly clear that the German coach will look towards the subsidiary to find new additions for his first team, especially considering the rather vulnerable financial position of the club.

As highlighted by SPORT, a player who continues to prove that he deserves that opportunity is none other than 19-year-old Unai Hernandez. Even in his latest appearance for Barcelona Atletic against Ibiza, he managed to score a hattrick and provide a game-changing assist.

While SPORT does highlight the fact that the player has been overshadowed by some other eruptions as of late, he still remains one of the club’s most promising young talents. With 10 goals and 7 assists to his name this season, he has been an immovable rock of sorts for Rafa Marquez and Barcelona Atletic.

Hansi Flick will certainly take notice of his qualities, even more so with his latest display. Among the many youth players expected to be a part of the pre-season for the Barcelona first team, the 19-year-old versatile footballer seems to already be a guarantee alongside the other standout performers.

Able to operate as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder, and even as a left-winger, Unai Hernandez has a lot of quality to offer across many different positions. About this particular positional adaptation, he seems to be quite confident himself as he stated himself, while also complimenting the staff and coaches that helped him:

“At the beginning, it’s true that the season was somewhat complicated, but I’ve had plenty of minutes, alternating between the positions of midfielder and winger. I’ve managed to adapt, and I thank the coach and staff for their trust, which has been so important.”

Now, for FC Barcelona and the player, the objective is also to renew his contract. With his current deal expiring in 2025, Barça will look to extend that duration and keep him for many years to come, given that he is a player with unquestionable potential