Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea linked with Brazilian winger

Barcelona are undoubtedly looking to improve their left-wing position, and Nico Williams has been most heavily linked with them of late. Yet reports in Portugal claim that they are looking at Porto winger Pepe.

The 27-year-old is seemingly attracting interest following a strong season in Portugal, and O Jogo (via Sport) claim that Barcelona are one of three sides eyeing him this summer. It is not the first time that Pepe has been linked to Barcelona either. The Catalan paper say that his €75m release clause and the three years left on his deal make it a tough ask for Barcelona’s finances.

The other two sides are Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. The Blues are the most economically capable, but have signed players in the same position for big money recently. Equally Atletico Madrid have not been playing with a natural left winger, and a forward of his characteristics has not been earmarked as a priority. It may well be that his name is being deliberately touted on amongst the big teams.