Barcelona have already identified their priority target for summer 2025

The transfer team at La Liga giants Barcelona have already set their sights firmly on the club’s chief transfer target with a view to the 2025/26 campaign.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Florian Wirtz as the player in question.

Youngster Wirtz is for his part fresh off a remarkable individual campaign.

En route to Bayer Leverkusen’s historic domestic double, the 21-year-old featured on 49 occasions, racking up 18 goals and a whopping 20 assists along the way.

Such exploits have given rise to inevitable speculation surrounding Wirtz’s future, with numerous outlets in Spain having pointed towards Real Madrid as having set their sights firmly on the services of the midfielder.

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word stemming from the media this week is anything to go by, then Los Blancos are not the only one of La Liga’s heavyweights to have earmarked Wirtz as a leading target.

As per the aforementioned MD:

‘Florian Wirtz is one of the great sensations of the current market and Barça aspires to reinforce itself with him in 2025.’

It is understood that, had the Blaugrana had the money at their disposal this summer, a move for Wirtz would have been the utmost priority.

At the direct request of sporting director Deco, however, the move has not ruled out, but simply delayed for 12 months.

Barca have already begun work towards getting the club’s financial situation back to a point where a big-money proposal for the German international will be possible in a year’s time.

New Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick, meanwhile, is understood to be more than keen to link up with his compatriot at the Camp Nou…

Conor Laird | GSFN