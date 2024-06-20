Barcelona agree new four-year deal with ‘key player for the future’

La Liga giants Barcelona have secured an agreement over a contract extension with one of the club’s star young players.

The individual in question? Marc Casadó.

Midfielder Casadó, for his part, has seen his name take its place front and centre in the media chatter in Catalunya’s capital over the course of recent weeks.

This comes amid the widespread understanding that the 20-year-old’s name is being pushed by those behind the scenes in Barcelona, to play a prominent role in the setup of new head coach Hansi Flick.

Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of Blaugrana captain Sergi Roberto, Casadó has been tipped to make the step up to first-team regular next season.

In turn, it should come as little surprise to hear that the Camp Nou brass are on the verge of securing the future of the all-action La Masia product.

As revealed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano late on Thursday:

‘Barcelona have agreed on new deal for Marc Casadó after talks revealed in April, it’s now almost done.’

The contract is expected to run through the summer of 2028, with it reiterated that Casadó is considered a ‘key player for the future’ at Barcelona.

Conor Laird | GSFN