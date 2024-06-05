Barcelona actively working on deal for Rafa Venancio

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have begun actively working towards tying up a deal for an up-and-coming Brazilian talent.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Rafa Venancio as the player in question.

Venancio, for his part, is an 18-year-old defender, who is currently plying his trade on the books of heavyweights Corinthians in his home country of Brazil.

The starlet chiefly operates as a central defender, but his technical qualities mean that he is capable of lining out at left-back, too.

And such versatility, added to Venancio’s impressive combination of size, pace and ability on the ball, have seen the stopper make his way firmly onto the wishlist of the aforementioned Barcelona.

As per Sport, Deco and the board at the Camp Nou have set their sights firmly on Venancio’s signature.

In fact, the player’s agent has already gone as far as to make the trip to Catalunya’s capital, for formal discussions with the Blaugrana brass.

The plan laid out by Barca would involve Venancio spending next season with the club’s Juvenil A outfit, with a view to stepping up to senior level down the line.

Competition is fierce for his services, with clubs from Portugal and Italy also understood to have made contact with Corinthians.

Barcelona, though, are determined to push an agreement over the line, viewing Venancio as a player boasting ‘a Barca profile’.

