Barcelona accelerate efforts to sign €60 million-rated versatile Bundesliga star

With the summer transfer window horizon and the possibility of reaching the 1:1 rule growing, FC Barcelona are set to step up their efforts to strengthen the squad before next season.

A new defensive midfielder and a left-winger are at the top of the agenda for sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick heading into the summer.

And, it appears that Barcelona are already making their moves to reinforce the left flank in the summer.

Barcelona accelerate efforts for Dani Olmo

Indeed, as per SPORT, Barcelona are accelerating their efforts to sign RB Leipzig and Spain versatile forward Dani Olmo in the summer.

Deco met with the Spanish international’s agent, Juanma Lopez, at Ciutat Esportiva on Tuesday morning, during which he made it clear that Barça would do everything in their power to bring the player to the club.

The talk served to make it clear that Olmo is one of the sporting priorities of the project that Hansi Flick will start in the dugout.

Barcelona pushing hard for Dani Olmo. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

As is well known, Barcelona are not going through their best financial moment and, before carrying out any operation, will have to improve their accounts.

The offices are working flat out to provide the sporting director with the minimum financial muscle necessary for a signing such as Olmo, who has a release clause worth €60 million and is eager to join Barcelona.

In the meantime, Deco is laying the foundations to execute the operation when the time comes, by also beginning to talk about the contract offer.

Barcelona understand that, due to their economy, they cannot reach the figures that other clubs can offer him, but they can offer him the longest contract possible to compensate for a modest salary.

But given Olmo’s salary to return to Barça, the agreement between him and the club, beyond the normal differences in any negotiation, should not be an impediment.