‘Here we go’ – Barcelona academy prodigy set to join Chelsea in €6m deal

Marc Guiu’s transfer to Chelsea has been the hot topic of discussion in the media over the past 24 hours with Chelsea reportedly making massive inroads into the speculated oepration.

After reports that the player requested the Catalans to see his departure through, he even took to his social media to post a cryptic message that pointed towards an exit.

All the speculation, finally, appears to have consolidated into a concrete development as the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has now given his trademark ‘here we go’ to the deal.

Departure done

As revealed by the Italian journalist, Chelsea have informed Barcelona of their plan to trigger Guiu’s €6 million release clause at the earliest. They already have a verbal agreement in place with the 2006-born striker.

With the informal agreements in place, the Stamford Bridge-based club are expected to proceed with the formal steps of activating the release clause in the coming days. Guiu’s official departure, now, appears to just be a matter of time.

Chelsea bound. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The teenage sensation is expected to sign a long-term deal with Chelsea and it remains to be seen how the transition to the Premier League suits his style of play and output. After all, the London based team are said to have assured him of regular game-time.

Unwilling to compete

It is no secret that Guiu’s dream was to make it big in Catalonia, and his debut season was a step in the right direction on that front.

With two stunning goals for the team in his limited chances, the youngster made himself one of Xavi’s trusted weapons.

With Hansi Flick having a great relationship with the team’s first-choice striker Robert Lewandowski and Vitor Roque looking for resurgence under the new coach, however, it is likely that Guiu saw the chances of his blossoming to be low.

With the team’s backup striker all but transferred now, it will be interesting to see how Barcelona handle Roque’s situation. After all, he is now the team’s only available backup number 9.