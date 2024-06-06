Barcelona’s 4-man pivot target list confirmed

A fresh update on the transfer plans of the powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona has on Thursday been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and surrounds the Blaugrana’s ongoing midfield search.

It is of course common knowledge across the world of football that Deco and the Barcelona board have placed the addition of a new deep-lying midfielder at the very top of the club’s priority list for the upcoming summer window.

The Blaugrana are yet to account for the loss of Sergio Busquets last summer, with the cut-price signing of Oriol Romeu having not worked out as planned.

A whole host of names from across the continent, in turn, have been tipped to take their talents to Catalunya’s capital with a view to next season.

As per the aforementioned MD, though, the pivot shortlist on the Camp Nou desks, as things stand, features just four names.

The quartet in question is made up of Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Amadou Onana (Everton), and Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United).

Of these four, Merino is the most likely to end up at the disposal of incoming Barcelona boss Hansi Flick for next season, ahead of the expiration of the 27-year-old’s terms with Real Sociedad in 12 months’ time.

Conor Laird | GSFN