Barcelona 2024/25 kit launch delayed due to Nike error – report

We are just 13 days away before the 2023/24 season formally ends, but clubs across Europe have already started unveiling new jerseys for the season ahead.

Barcelona, though, have yet to officiate their new kit designs for the 2024/25 campaign, even though the design has been widely leaked in the media.

The new home kit is set to feature an all-retro look, commemorating the club’s 125th anniversary. But the delay in launch has been attributed to several factors, including Barcelona’s new deal with Nike.

Nike made an error

However, a recent report from Alex Pintanel has revealed another reason behind the delay in the kit launch.

It appears Nike has made a grave error while designing the kits for the new season. The apparel giants had made a typography error by using the font of Spotify’s old logo.

Upon realising the mistake, Nike naturally had to recall the kits and redo the printing process, which further added to the delay in the launch of new kits.

Nike made a mishap with Barcelona’s new kit (Photo by Getty Images)

When can we expect the launch?

As per earlier reports, Barcelona fans expect the launch of new kits somewhere around July, perhaps during the end of the month.

A lot would depend on how soon Barcelona officiates the new contract with Nike. Although the foundations of the new deal are laid, the club are awaiting finalising details before they can officiate the deal.

Once Barça secure the deal and once Nike corrects the wrongly printed shirts, the club will be in a position to officially launch the new kits in the markets.

Barcelona’s patience with the kit launch is understandable as the club wants to maximise the economic opportunity of releasing the 125th anniversary kits and they certainly do not want to get it wrong.