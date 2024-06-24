Barcelona take 18-year-old La Masia gem’s departure for granted amid Chelsea links

Barcelona have a wealth of young talents coming through the ranks at La Masia and quite a few of them got an opportunity to make an impression under Xavi Hernandez this past season.

Marc Guiu was one such player who was given a chance by Xavi and the young La Masia striker made quite the impression, scoring goals on his La Liga and UEFA Champions League debuts.

However, with his contract expiring in 2025, recent developments suggest that Guiu could be on his way out even though Barcelona intend to keep hold of his services.

But, with each passing day, it appears that the youngster could be on his way to England, with Chelsea in advanced talks to sign him for his €6 million release clause amount.

Barcelona take Marc Guiu’s exit for granted

Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona, despite their attempts to convince Marc Guiu to renew, consider the striker as good as ‘lost’ even though he is yet to make his final decision.

Indeed, the Catalan heavyweights are taking his departure for granted, with everything suggesting that the 18-year-old Spaniard will sign for Chelsea.

Barça believe that Chelsea’s financial offer is unattainable for the club’s proposal, which offered him to play in the reserve team and be close to the first team, considering that Robert Lewandowski is turning 36.

On his way out. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

With Vitor Roque likely to be on his way out on loan, it would have paved the way for Guiu to have a role of some importance with the Barcelona senior team.

However, these terms are not to the satisfaction of the player’s family or his representatives.

Barcelona believe Guiu has a false sense of importance

The report states that Barcelona believe that Marc Guiu has a distorted view of his status, which is motivated by the fact that he has been training with the first team for many weeks and because he played and scored in La Liga and the Champions League.

For this reason, the Catalans consider that his expectations are higher than what he would be entitled to due to his age and prominence in the first team.

Hence, according to the feelings of Barça’s sporting management, the higher offer from Chelsea and their promise for him to be important in the first team have tipped the balance in the Blues’ favour.

In any case, Guiu still has to make a decision and communicate it to the club.

However, Barça do not consider that the young striker’s departure will affect them too much because they did not expect him to play a major role in the senior setup, but rather saw him continue his development in the reserve team.