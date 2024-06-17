Barcelona’s 17-year-old talent will stay at club despite loan offers

Hansi Flick intends to make the best use of the young talent coming through the ranks at FC Barcelona and as such has asked for detailed reports on the players of Barça Atletic and the Juvenil A sides.

One player who is all set to receive an opportunity under the German tactician is 17-year-old prodigy Noah Darvich.

As has already been reported, the teenage attacking midfielder will be doing pre-season with the first-team setup under Flick this summer.

Darvich to stay despite loan offers on the table

Building on that, SPORT now reports that Flick and Barcelona want Noah Darvich to continue at the club despite having several offers to leave on loan.

The idea is for the teenage German sensation to continue his training and adaptation with the reserves, but Flick wants him to be integrated into the first-team dynamic to shorten the steps on his way to top-level professional football.

Staying put at Barcelona. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images for DFB)

Darvich signed for Barcelona last summer in a deal worth €2.5 million but the club inserted a mammoth €1 billion release clause in his contract, indicating the faith in his potential.

The young attacking midfielder had some difficulties adapting to the new role and new style of play at Barça but has gradually grown over the course of the season.

Darvich is currently focused on Barça Atletic’s promotion playoff finals against Cordoba. But Flick has already informed the youngster’s entourage that he will do pre-season with the first team and will have a chance to prove himself.

So, as things stand, Darvich will not leave Barcelona on loan in the summer and will get a shot at first-team football in pre-season.