Barceloan open to offers for more than half their current squad this summer

Journalist Ferran Correas has made a significant revelation through SPORT, stating that Barcelona are open to receiving offers for more than half of their squad.

This includes players who are up for transfer and others who would only leave if an irresistible offer comes along.

It must be noted that while Barcelona have made this staggering decision, the exceptions to this are players like Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Who are the players Barcelona are willing to sell?

Among the squad, while Inaki Pena is keen to stay, if a significant club offers him a starting position, Barcelona would consider letting him go.

In defence, with Marcos Alonso set to leave and Joao Cancelo’s loan renewal pending, Ronald Araujo’s status has changed dramatically.

Initially set to leave, his position has been secured with the arrival of new coach Hansi Flick, who considers him essential. Araujo is now expected to stay unless an irresistible offer comes in. The same applies to Alejandro Balde, who is recovering from a serious injury.

The squad also includes three other centre-backs, namely Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Inigo Martínez.

While the sports management is generally content with keeping them, significant offers for these players would be considered.

What about the rest?

In midfield, Oriol Romeu is almost certain to leave and Sergi Roberto’s renewal depends on Barcelona’s salary cap.

Frenkie de Jong’s situation mirrors Araujo’s, although Flick’s arrival has increased his importance to the team. If a substantial offer for De Jong comes in, it will be considered.

Ilkay Gundogan is also in a similar situation, with the club open to offers for him, although none are expected.

Forwards like Robert Lewandowski face a similar scenario. Flick values him highly, but his age and high salary mean a good offer might prompt Barcelona to sell.

Ferran Torres and Raphinha are also on the list of players for whom offers would be heard, particularly the latter, who has a market and could be sold to fund other investments.

Lastly, Vitor Roque’s future is uncertain; while Xavi considered his departure likely, Flick sees some potential for him to stay, though a loan move remains a priority.