Barca defender in DEMAND, City LEGAL ACTION, Luiz TARGETTED- Liverpool FC news recap

LIVERPOOL COULD TARGET BARCELONA DEFENDER

Liverpool are one of a host of elite European clubs keeping close tabs on Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye amid reports suggesting the defender is unhappy in Catalonia.

The 19-year-old joined Barcelona for €1.5m from Croatian side NK Kustosija last summer and has gone on to play with the club's B team (Barca Atletic) over the past year.

He has performed admirably under the guidance of B team boss Rafael Marquez, but is yet to make his senior debut - despite the fact that he already has an international cap and goal for Senegal.

The left-footed defender, who can also play at full-back, has grown frustrated with his lack of opportunities at first-team level according to Mundo Deportivo and could seek a summer move as a result.

CITY LAUNCH LEGAL ACTION

Manchester City are taking LEGAL ACTION against the Premier League ahead of November’s hearing into their alleged 115 breaches of financial rules and regulations.

A two-week private arbitration will begin on Monday June 10, which could well have a major impact on the outcome of City’s later hearing, which is expected to take six weeks to conclude.

In their action, City are seeking to end the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, set up in December 2021 following the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle.

ARNE SLOT VOUCHES FOR SANTIAGO GIMENEZ

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has already discussed Feyenoord superstar Santiago Gimenez amid links over a potential move to Anfield for the Mexican.

Gimenez teamed up with Slot at Feyenoord in 2022 and helped fire the Rotterdam club to Eredivisie glory in his debut season with 15 goals in 32 matches.

That tally increased last season as the 23-year-old, who was born in Buenos Aires, netted 23 times and produced six assists in just 30 league matches as Feyenoord finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven.

Gimenez has attracted interest from Europe's top sides for some time and has been strongly linked with Tottenham, but rumours over a potential Anfield switch have intensified since Slot's arrival on Merseyside.

According to CaughtOffside, Slot has already discussed Gimenez with Liverpool during early talks with the club over Feyenoord players that had potential to thrive in the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL LOOKING FOR ENDO REPLACEMENT

Liverpool are planning on signing a 'marquee midfield star' this summer as they look to replace Wataru Endo.

The Japan captain was a surprise addition to Liverpool's squad last summer, making the £16m switch from Stuttgart after the Reds missed out on now Chelsea duo Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

After a slow start to life on Merseyside, Endo swiftly became a fan favourite with some excellent performances over the winter period, even if his form dipped towards the end of the season.

Liverpool, England, 23rd December 2023. Wataru Endo of Liverpool during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI-2829-0097

The 31-year-old proved great value for money and helped Liverpool be as competitive as they were last season, with his presence also allowing Alexis Mac Allister to play in a more advanced role.

However, the Reds are already making plans to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer as they look to ease the burden on Endo next season.

According to Football Insider, Endo has only ever been viewed by Liverpool's chiefs as a temporary solution to their holding midfield issues following Fabinho's decline and subsequent exit.

TRENT DETAILS SOUTHGATE CONVERSATIONS

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he’s “not fussed” about where he plays for England after scoring his third goal for his country during Monday’s 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James’ Park.

The Liverpool man was heavily involved for the Three Lions, having more touches of the ball than any other of the England starters, and was named in the team as a midfielder by manager Gareth Southgate.

One of three right backs in the squad, alongside Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, Trent began the game as No.8 as Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa filled in at right back.

However after a first half where England struggled to break down Sergej Barbarez’s side, Trent was moved back to his usual berth and it was from right back where he scored his 85th-minute goal.

VAN DEN BERG WANTS OUT

Liverpool now have a player actively seeking out after he reportedly informed the club of his decision to leave this week.

Sepp van den Berg raised eyebrows last week in an interview with De Telegraaf. He openly told them that he felt Liverpool were 'hindering his future’ by not letting him leave the club.

Not letting him leave easily, anyway. The suggestion has been that Liverpool wanted around £20m to sell Van den Berg after his excellent Bundesliga campaign with Mainz 05.

MATIP IN BOURNEMOUTH TALKS

Bournemouth have held recent discussions with Joel Matip, who is seeking a new club with his Liverpool contract officially expiring on June 30, Anfield Watch understands.

The Cameroon international endured a serious injury last season, which raised doubts about his prospects of finding a new club.

But the veteran defender is very much admired by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who is keen to bring in the experienced central defender to replace the Newcastle-bound Lloyd Kelly, who was also a transfer target for the Reds.

REDS AND JUVE CHASE LUIZ

Juventus have reportedly lined up Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz as a Plan B should they fail to land Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta this summer.

This is a development that could have major repercussions on Liverpool’s summer spending, with Koopmeiners believed to be a key target, and Calciomercato now reporting that Luiz is ALSO on the list of potential arrivals at Anfield.

Koopmeiners is the main name in the frame for Juve this summer and the Dutchman has previously expressed a clear interest in remaining in Serie A.

WONDERKID DAD OPENS LIVERPOOL DOOR

Liverpool could now POUNCE for German wonderkid Assan Ouedraogo this summer after his expected transfer to Bayern Munich broke down.

Assan Ouedraogo

The Schalke midfielder had been lined up for a deal earlier this season but following a change in the club hierarchy it now appears that the 18-year-old’s future lies elsewhere.

The player’s father revealed all in an interview with Sky Germany earlier this week, stating that a contract had been agreed but that the Bavarians have ultimately opted against signing him.

ALONSO ON LIVERPOOL LINKS

Xabi Alonso has broken his silence on Liverpool trying to sign him earlier this year. The Spaniard ultimately remained with Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool didn't exactly pursue Xabi Alonso publicly in 2024 but reports linking them with their former midfielder were everywhere. England, Germany, Spain, Italy, France - it was the talk of football earlier this year.

Of course, they weren't alone in courting Alonso. Bayern Munich had him as their no.1 choice to succeed Thomas Tuchel. There was talk of Real Madrid wanting to tie him down, too (and still could next year).

