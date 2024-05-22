Barbie to honor impactful female athletes with new dolls

(WHTM) – Mattel announced on Wednesday that it will be releasing a new collection of nine Barbie dolls representing female athletes.

The athletes being immortalized as dolls include tennis champion Venus Williams, gymnasts Rebecca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Eva Swoboda.

This comes after Women in Sports was chosen as Barbie’s Career of the Year for 2023. The collection featured a general manager, a coach, a referee and a sports reporter Barbie.

