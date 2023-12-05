Barbie confirms streaming release date

Barbie will begin streaming on Max from Friday, December 15.

News of the pop-culture phenomenon's premiere date on the US platform arrives via Deadline, although fans across the pond are in for a longer wait.

Accompanying Max's Barbie package is an American Sign Language version, featuring performer Leila Hanaumi.

In the UK, while awaiting a streaming release date, you can rent or buy the movie through Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Apple TV+ and other digital retailers.

Incase you were hiding under a rock all year, director Greta Gerwig's pink-drenched blockbuster offers a wild spin on Mattel's iconic Barbie and Ken dolls, with Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling breathing life into them on screen.

Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Secret Invasion's Kingsley Ben-Adir, Peacemaker's John Cena and With Love's Scott Evans each portray a different variant of Ken, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Issa Rae, Sex Education favourite Emma Mackey, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, popstar Dua Lipa and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan are strange and wonderful iterations of Barbie.

Robbie herself spoke to Associated Press recently, where she commented on the possibility of a sequel.

"I think we put everything into this one," she said. "We didn't, like, we didn't build it to be a trilogy or something. It was like Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next."

The A-lister also waxed lyrical on the strength of original movies, adding: "I'd say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn't have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake.

"It can be totally original. It can still be big, get given the big budget to do that."

