Barber round of Radical Cup to match largest ever grid

With large grids at the first Radical Cup North America event of the season at the Sebring International Raceway, the trend is continuing this coming weekend at Barber Motorsports Park with 37 drivers currently registered and confirmed to race alongside the NTT IndyCar Series.

If all of those drivers take the green, it will match the largest contingent of Radical Cup competitors since Road America in June of 2019, providing positive reinforcement for the growing multi-class program.

“We love to see stability in the series, but the growth is happening for Radical Cup here in North America,” explained Tom Drewer. “We have a new partner this year with McDonalds, we have new drivers and new teams again in the series this weekend and welcome them to the Radical Cup family. We are set for another great weekend, our first of four, racing alongside IndyCar.”

The Pro 1500 class will boast a massive eight teams and 18-car grid including triple Sebring race winner and point leader Jordan Missig (Graham Rahal Performance). Looking to keep his win streak alive, Missig will work alongside his teammate and Radical Cup rookie in the second Graham Rahal Performance car in Nicholas d’Orlando. 2023 Vice-Champion and Sebring podium winner Danny Dyszelski will aim to put his RySpec Racing entry on the top step of the podium.

A new team, Primal Racing, will enter a quartet of drivers in Pro 1500 with Raiden Nicol, David Mason, Chris Huhn, and Greg Folger throwing their hats into the mix while another new outfit, EVR Motorsports, will see Richard Durocher and Evan Slater head up the Pro 1500 side of the program.

Cameron Racing will bring a strong three-driver squad with Arul Venkatesh rejoining the series alongside teammates Spencer Schmidt and Corey Neveau. Making the trip from the New York area will be Group-A Racing and their drivers Jack Yang and Jack Zweifel as One Motorsports enters Matt Romer. David Flynt will fly the Apex Motorsports South banner with Mike Anzaldi leading the Gold Championship in the Pro 1500 class for drivers over the age of 30 representing RYNO with Team Stradale and Canadian Austin Riley will make the trip south to Barber Motorsports Park as the reigning Pro 1340 Champion turned Pro 1500 rookie.

The fastest class in the Radical Cup paddock will be led into Leeds, Alabama by the Fields as Clint and Jon Field stand atop the point standings after three races. Both ONE Motorsports drivers were able to score wins at the opening event and battled wheel-to-wheel throughout the weekend as they look to reengage in their battle in Alabama as they compete alongside fellow ONE Motorsports competitor Chip Romer.

EVR Motorsports will bring four hungry competitors to the rolling hills of Alabama as they enter Ryan Booth and Jim Booth alongside David Alban, and the always-fast Louis Schriber. Ryan and Jim won the 2017 European Masters Championship with one or both expected to contend for the win at Barber. Ryan is also an IMSA Lites and Formula Asia Renault race winner and comes with a ton of speed and experience. Dirt racer turned pavement competitor Wayne Williams will fly the ESSES Racing banner while multi-time winner in many different race programs Michai Stephens will look to be the joker card at Barber Motorsports Park as he joins RYNO with Team Stradale to drive the #22 machine.

CROWN with APEX is bringing another massive driver lineup across to Barber as they make the trip from Arizona to Alabama. As the reigning Pro 1340 Team Champions, Chris McMurry will look to continue his winning ways from Sebring alongside Eric Griffin, Mike Ellis, Blake McGovern, Keith McGovern, and Carl Fredrikson. Making up more than half of the ten-car grid, CROWN with APEX is stacking the odds of victory in their favor. RYNO with Team Stradale will be pushing them with the driving duo of Benjamin Blander and PJ Hyett while recent Gulf Radical podium winner Suellio Almeida will look to do the same in North America with his RySpec Racing entry.

Continuing with the same driver lineup as Sebring, Graham Rahal Performance will enter Kenny Naill in Pro 1340 alongside Missig and d’Orlando in Pro 1500.

Click here for series information and registration. Additionally, qualifying and all three Radical Cup North America races from Barber Motorsports Park will be streamed live on the Radical Motorsport YouTube page.

Radical Cup North America will attack Barber Motorsports Park over the April 25-28 weekend alongside the NTT IndyCar Series at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Radical Cup North America events are open to local and regional Radical racers of all ages with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at radicalcupnorthamerica.com. Stay tuned to the Radical Cup social media pages for the latest series news and updates.

Story originally appeared on Racer