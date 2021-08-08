Barbecue Delight: Rain doesn't dampen competition

Aug. 8—VALDOSTA — The 26th Annual 100 Black Men of Valdosta' Barbecue Cook-Off attracted crowds to the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square despite the rain.

Several barbecue vendors competed for the title but also to raise money for scholarships for students throughout the year.

"We are elated to be back after having to cancel last year. COVID stifled some of the contestants that we usually have participate but we are grateful for those that were able to participate this year." said Nathaniel Haugabrook, president of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta.

The competition was split into two categories: chicken and ribs.

In the chicken category, first place went to Sam's BBQ, second place went to Blazin' Hog, third place went to Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

In the rib category: Creations by Mike took first place, Moye's BBQ took second place, Taste Budz by Marie, took third place.

Phillip Matchett representing Taste Budz by Marie returned for the third year, taking home second place in the chicken category the first year they participated.

Matchett said the team's ribs are "so good you don't even need any sauce."

The cook-off is one of the organization's major fundraisers for the year, said Roy Copeland, 100 Black Men scholarship chairperson.

Through the years, the barbecue event has continued to grow.

"In 26 years, this is the first time that it is has rained during the morning. We usually do not get rain until the afternoon but we are grateful for the community flooding in despite the rain," Haughabrook said

"This is a way for us to help the youth in this community whether it's mentoring, health and wellness, which is not just involving the youth but the plethora of the community and scholarship dollars are always needed by students to further their education."

Michael Anderson, owner of Creations by Mike, won his sixth title as first place for rib competition.

"I am glad that we could come back out because this is for a good cause. I look forward to each year and last year due to COVID we weren't able to fellowship with family and friends so I fill good," Anderson said.

"It takes some skill to keep the grill hot and produce good quality barbecue in the rain. Hopefully I am able to win again this year in one of the categories."

Despite COVID concerns, the cook-off drew a number of residents masked and unmasked with the satisfying aroma of delicious barbecue.