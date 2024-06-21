Barbarians should not work in modern era but players love it more than ever

Virimi Vakatawa, Kyle Sinckler, Gael Fickou and Cameron Woki will all pull on the famous black and white of the Barbarians on Saturday - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

The Barbarians are the biggest anachronism in modern rugby, a relic of the amateur days that has somehow survived unnoticed into professionalism like an errant Christmas card remaining atop a bookcase in June.

More than once I have prepared an obituary for an institution that will turn 135 next year. Both in the 2013 farce of a warm-up match against the Lions in Hong Kong and, more seriously, when their 2021 match against Samoa was cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off due to a Covid outbreak, after the Barbarians had indulged in the drinking element of their tradition too readily. In a bloated international calendar, the Baa Baas seemed ripe to join proper rucking and downing pints of aftershave in the dustbin of rugby history.

And yet more than 60,000 people are expected at Twickenham on Saturday for their blockbuster match against Fiji followed by the Springboks taking on a callow Wales team (can you make biltong out of Welsh lamb?). Even Taylor Swift would be envious of the crowd such a nostalgia act is attracting.

So the public demand is there. But just as importantly so too is the players’ and coaches’ desire to be involved at the end of a brutally long season when they could already be on a beach somewhere exotic or, as is modern players’ penchant, Las Vegas (bleugh).

Let us not pretend that there is not a decent match fee involved for appearing but listen to Sam Whitelock, a double World Cup winner and the most capped All Black of all time, speak of playing for the Barbarians for the first time, in potentially the final match of his storied career, as a genuine thrill. “For myself, it is challenging, you spend your whole career trying to get better and improve,” Whitelock said. “And sometimes you need that break. It’s one of the main reasons I’ve never been able to play for the Barbarians even though I’ve always been really keen to do it.”

Sam Whitelock could well be playing the final match of his career for the Barbarians - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Even for the most experienced of players, the Barbarians serves as a release valve to the overprescribed, often joyless experience of professionalism. Ben Youngs, England’s most capped male player, will be playing his final match at Twickenham where as a 20-year-old he once threw a pass on his own tryline to set up Chris Ashton’s outstanding score against Australia in 2010. Over the years, that sense of freedom and liberation has gradually faded. “The game, in terms of professionalism, is very structured in how you play and do things during the week,” Youngs said. “It is hard to be as expressive as you were when you grew up playing because the results have consequences. This week is when you remember why you love the game.”

It is not just the players who get a rub from being involved. Virtually every international coach who fights tooth and nail for an extra five minutes of training time would do well from preparing a scratch international team with two training sessions and a bottomless bar tab.

Ben Youngs: 'This week is when you remember why you love the game' - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

“It has taught me a lot because when you have a week with a group of strangers it just highlights what’s important and you tend to cut through and get rid of the peripheral stuff,” Robbie Deans, the former Australia coach, said. “Sometimes as coaches you can get distracted by the periphery and burden the players with too much. It forces you to think of the players but that’s what we should be doing all the time. It is the players’ game.”

In the modern game, the Barbarians are an anachronism. But just as importantly they are the antidote to many of its ills.

Analysis: Why Barbarians will face weakened Fiji

Earlier this week Mark Evans, once of Harlequins and now chief executive of Super Rugby Pacific franchise Fijian Drua, publicly bemoaned the red tape which has barred Fiji from fielding their strongest possible side against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday.

Given the match falls outside of the recognised Test window as per Regulation 9 of World Rugby’s law book, clubs around the world can refuse to release their players to participate in any fixtures which take place outside of the global release windows in July and November.

Regulation 9 is why South Africa, Wales and Fiji will all be without their English and French-based players at Twickenham, even though the Premiership in England finished a couple of weeks ago and only four teams are alive in the Top 14. Evans’ grievance, however, was that the Barbarians can and have called up players from Premiership and Top 14 clubs, forming the bulk of their side.

Fifteen players, eight from the Premiership and seven from the Top 14, are in the Barbarians squad, whereas Fiji are missing a dozen players, four from the Premiership and eight from the Top 14 including their captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Waisea Nayacalevu is unavailable for Fiji on Saturday - Getty Images/Olivier Chassignole

You also have the unusual situation of three players from Toulon playing for the Barbarians - Kieran Brookes, David Ribbans, Leicester Fainga’anuku - while two Toulon players in Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo are not available for Fiji. Interestingly, one Fijian player has been released to play in the game by his club, the Castres fly-half/centre Vilimoni Botitu.

How, therefore, are the Barbarians able to get access to all of those players, given the clubs are well within their rights to not release them for this game? Well, because the clubs want to.

There are no release or loan fees paid by the Barbarians to the clubs in order to get access to their players, only invitations, which players naturally want to take up given the reputation of a Barbarians week for being as much fun off the field as on it. For the likes of Danny Care, Ben Youngs and Jonny May, England veterans, it’s a long-awaited chance to put on the famous shirt.

As noted by a source, the players who participate then go back to their clubs and say how much of a good time they had, raising the interest of others, and the cycle continues. Not forgetting that the Barbarians have taken part in fixtures with Premiership clubs in recent years and built up those connections, including against Northampton and Bristol Bears last season. It’s a system built on relationships, with unions and clubs also recommending players to the Barbarians. One provincial union in New Zealand has previously been brought over to attend a couple of games, for example. Micky Steele-Bodger, the club’s revered former president, would pick up the phone and people would come.

At a time where rugby’s finances are under stress, the Barbarians, impressively, continue to largely make a profit and are in good financial order, with no debts or liabilities. Players are treated generously, put up in nice hotels and eating at top restaurants. They are not flying in economy, either. It understandably makes for an attractive week.

Most of their matches are described as commercially successful by a source, although the cancelled men’s game against Samoa in 2021 - called off just 90 minutes before kick-off following six positive Covid tests - was a real blow to the coffers.

When you consider that renting Twickenham comes at a price tag of more than half a million pounds - before all the other costs of hosting an event at the ground - each Barbarians event must turn some profit, even with the financial requirements for these events continually increasing. New Zealand and South Africa are understood to be the most expensive teams for the Barbarians to host, with other teams taking note of their fees, while two notable former All Blacks are mentioned as having received the most significant fees to play for the side in the past.

Fiji this week will receive a match fee and qualify for a bonus, with all their hotels and travel covered, and their side made up largely of Fijian Drua players will no doubt give the Barbarians a good go. But they will not be at their best. For the Barbarians, free to invite whoever they want and with clubs obliging, there are no such issues.

