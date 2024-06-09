Barbara Nicklaus named Honoree for 2025 Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The “First Lady of Golf” is set to be honored at next year’s Memorial Tournament.

For its 50th event, Barbara Nicklaus, wife of the Memorial’s founder and golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, was named the 2025 Tournament Honoree after Sunday’s trophy ceremony for this year’s tournament.

Jack Nicklaus has often said that Muirfield Village Golf Club and the Memorial Tournament would not be what they are today without Barbara Nicklaus’ support and guidance. That support and guidance has led to Nicklauses raising more than $52 million so far for central Ohio charities.

“This honor is so incredibly special to me, and I can’t thank the Captains Club enough for thinking of me,” Barbara Nicklaus said in a statement. “When the Captains Club gathered for their annual meeting and our longtime friend Charlie Mechem called in to relay the news, I was overcome with emotion and, honestly, speechless. The Memorial Tournament has held such a special place in our family’s life. It’s been wonderful to walk side-by-side with Jack and to watch his dream become our reality over the years. Looking back at the list of those who have been honored since 1976, I can’t express how humbled I am to join this elite group that I have looked up to and respected for so long.”

Barbara Nicklaus and her husband have been supporters of multiple charitable causes, especially those for children. They started the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in 2004, leading to raising more than $200 million toward enhancing access to world-class health care for children across North America.

“Everybody has thought that this golf tournament was about Jack Nicklaus,” Jack Nicklaus said in a statement. “Yes, Jack Nicklaus has been a big part of it, but Jack Nicklaus has always been a team and partnership with Barbara Nicklaus. Barbara Nicklaus has been the First Lady of Golf. She has received numerous awards for what she has meant to the game of golf. And the Captains Club felt it only fitting at the 50th playing of the Memorial Tournament that Barbara is the one who should be honored.”

Barbara Nicklaus was born in Columbus in 1940. She graduated from North High School in 1957 and then attended Ohio State University to study nursing. During her first week on campus, she met Jack Nicklaus and the couple was married in 1960.

Barbara Nicklaus has been recognized by several professional golf associations including being honored with the 2015 Bob Jones Award from the U.S. Golf Association, the PGA of America First Lady of Golf Award in 1998, and the 2019 PGA of America Distinguished Service Award.

Barbara Nicklaus will be honored during a ceremony at Muirfield Village Golf Club the night before the first round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

