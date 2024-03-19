Barack Obama picks Duke upset loss to 13 seed Vermont in first round of NCAA Tournament

Former President Barack Obama released his NCAA Tournament bracket Tuesday morning and, well, Duke basketball fans may not be happy with one of his upset picks.

One year after picking the Blue Devils (24-8, 15-5 in ACC play) to win the entire tournament, the former president picked them as the victim of a first-round upset in the first round of March Madness to 13 seed Vermont (28-6, 15-1 America East).

It would be just the second time Duke, who is 2-2 in first-round games when coming off a loss in the ACC Tournament, would lose to a 13 seed in the big dance. The last time the Blue Devils were a 4 seed and lost to a 13 seed was back in 2014, when Duke lost to Mercer.

My picks are in! I sat down to talk about them with @CraigMalRob and @UKCoachCalipari on their podcast Ways To Win from @HGMedia. Check out our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. And please don’t rub it in when my bracket gets busted. https://t.co/pVLfuHjYmo pic.twitter.com/la2NTDh1z7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2024

The Blue Devils are appearing in their second NCAA Tournament under Jon Scheyer, where they are 1-1 after losing in the second round last year to Tennessee. The 4-seed Blue Devils will take on 13-seed Vermont on Friday, March 22 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Barack Obama picks Duke upset loss vs. Vermont in March Madness Round 1