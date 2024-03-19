Barack Obama March Madness bracket: See former president's NCAA Tournament Final Four picks

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday released his annual March Madness brackets for both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.

On the men's side, Obama is picking No. 1 overall seed UConn for re-election — er, to repeat as NCAA Tournament champions. For the women, he has chosen South Carolina to finish its thus-far undefeated season with a second national championship in three seasons under Dawn Staley.

REQUIRED READING: How to fill out your March Madness brackets for the best odds in NCAA Tournament

Here's a closer look at his brackets:

Barack Obama March Madness bracket

My picks are in! I sat down to talk about them with @CraigMalRob and @UKCoachCalipari on their podcast Ways To Win from @HGMedia. Check out our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. And please don’t rub it in when my bracket gets busted. https://t.co/pVLfuHjYmo pic.twitter.com/la2NTDh1z7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2024

Obama's Final Four picks for the men are fairly chalky, comprising 1 seeds UConn and Purdue from the East and Midwest, respectively, as well South Region 3 Seed Kentucky and West Region 3 seed Baylor. He ultimately has UConn prevailing over Kentucky on to claim the men's national championship.

REQUIRED READING: No Caitlin Clark in the Final Four? 10 bold predictions for women's NCAA Tournament

South Carolina, Iowa and USC (all 1 seeds) make up three of Obama's women's Final Four picks. The lone aberration: 2 seed Stanford, whom he is picking over 1 seed Texas in the Portland 4 Region. (He has the Longhorns losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16). He ultimately has Staley's Gamecocks avenging last season's Final Four loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

As far as upsets go, the most notable ones occur on the men's side: He has 11 seed New Mexico beating 6 seed Clemson in the West Region, and 13 seed Vermont shocking 4 seed Duke out of the South Region.

Barack Obama previous NCAA Tournament picks

Obama spoke to his recurring picks in an appearance on the "Ways to Win" podcast with Craig Robinson and Kentucky coach John Calipari:

"The first year I did this, 2009, I'd been sworn in. I picked North Carolina. This is the one with (Tywon) Russell and (Tyler) Hansbrough. And they won. My bracket was beautiful, and people were pretty impressed. They were like, 'Look at the President of the United States, he's in the top 4% of all the people who enter in their brackets.

"And I was kind of felling it. I was like, 'You know what? I think this is what's going to happen every year,'" Obama said. "And I'm pretty sure I've lost since then. So I have not necessarily picked a winner. And I'm a little sad about that."

As he noted, Obama's first bracket as president in 2009, when correctly picking North Carolina to win the NCAA Tournament. To date, he has only successfully picked the NCAA Tournament champion once since then: in 2017, when he again picked the Tar Heels to win it.

Here's a look at his previous picks:

Note: Winning team in parentheses

2023: Duke (UConn)

2022: Gonzaga (Kansas)

2021: Gonzaga (Baylor)

2019: Duke (Virginia)

2018: Michigan State (Villanova)

2017: North Carolina (North Carolina)

2016: Kansas (Villanova)

2015: Kentucky (Duke)

2014: Michigan State (UConn)

2013: Indiana (Louisville)

2012: North Carolina (Kentucky)

2011: Kansas (UConn)

2010: Kansas (Duke)

2009: North Carolina (North Carolina)

Here's a look at his picks on the women's side. He has had much more success there, correctly picking six national champions (though he has only ever picked one of South Carolina, Baylor or UConn).

2023: South Carolina (LSU)

2022: South Carolina (South Carolina)

2021: Baylor (Stanford)

2019: UConn (Baylor)

2018: UConn (Notre Dame)

2017: UConn (South Carolina)

2016: UConn (UConn)

2015: UConn (UConn)

2014: UConn (UConn)

2013: Baylor (UConn)

2012: Baylor (Baylor)

2011: UConn (Texas A&M)

2010: UConn (UConn)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Barack Obama March Madness bracket: Former president's NCAA Tournament picks