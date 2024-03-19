Barack Obama March Madness bracket: See former president's NCAA Tournament Final Four picks

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday released his annual March Madness brackets for both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.

On the men's side, Obama is picking No. 1 overall seed UConn for re-election — er, to repeat as NCAA Tournament champions. For the women, he has chosen South Carolina to finish its thus-far undefeated season with a second national championship in three seasons under Dawn Staley.

Here's a closer look at his brackets:

Barack Obama March Madness bracket

My picks are in! I sat down to talk about them with @CraigMalRob and @UKCoachCalipari on their podcast Ways To Win from @HGMedia. Check out our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. And please don’t rub it in when my bracket gets busted. https://t.co/pVLfuHjYmo pic.twitter.com/la2NTDh1z7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2024

Obama's Final Four picks for the men are fairly chalky, comprising 1 seeds UConn and Purdue from the East and Midwest, respectively, as well South Region 3 Seed Kentucky and West Region 3 seed Baylor. He ultimately has UConn prevailing over Kentucky on to claim the men's national championship.

South Carolina, Iowa, USC (all 1 seeds) make up three of Obama's women's Final Four picks. The lone aberration: 2 seed Stanford, whom he is picking over 1 seed Texas in the Portland 4 Region. (He has the Longhorns losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16). He ultimately has Staley's Gamecocks avenging last season's Final Four loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

As far as upsets go, the most notable ones occur on the men's side: He has 11 seed New Mexico beating 6 seed Clemson in the West Region, and 13 seed Vermont shocking 4 seed Duke out of the South Region.

