Barack Obama, LeBron James wish Zion Williamson well on Twitter as NBA stars call for NCAA change after injury

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

The stars showed up in Durham on Wednesday to watch Zion Williamson and Duke take on North Carolina.

When Williamson got hurt early in the loss to the Tar Heels, they reached out on Twitter with messages ranging from well wishes to anger at the NCAA.

Zion Williamson’s injury drew well wishes, anger at the NCAA and one poorly-crafted response from a former Blue Devil on Twitter. (Getty
Barack Obama takes notice of Zion injury

Former President Barack Obama, who was at the game, sent his well wishes shortly after it was over.


Obama had a front-row seat for the game that saw Williamson’s foot break through his shoe when he slipped and fell on the court.


LeBron James wasn’t there, but he was keeping tabs on the game. The Nike spokesman wished Williamson well while not shying away from the fact that Zion’s poorly crafted Nike appeared to have played a role in his injury.


Should Zion shut it down?

The initial injury report sounds positive as Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski noted the early diagnosis was a mild knee sprain.

That didn’t stop current and former NBA players from putting the NCAA on blast, noting that Williamson was playing for free on Wednesday and might be better off shutting it down for the rest of the season.




Puma, desperate to break into the basketball sneaker business, took the opportunity to take a jab at Nike before realizing Williamson was injured and realizing that their timing might not have been the best.

This tweet has been deleted. But, of course, the internet never forgets.

Then there was Duke basketball alum Carlos Boozer who wished Utah’s Zion National Park Service to “Get Well Soon.”


The National Park Service took full advantage of the opportunity for exposure.

