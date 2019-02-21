Barack Obama, LeBron James wish Zion Williamson well on Twitter as NBA stars call for NCAA change after injury

The stars showed up in Durham on Wednesday to watch Zion Williamson and Duke take on North Carolina.

When Williamson got hurt early in the loss to the Tar Heels, they reached out on Twitter with messages ranging from well wishes to anger at the NCAA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zion Williamson’s injury drew well wishes, anger at the NCAA and one poorly-crafted response from a former Blue Devil on Twitter. (Getty

Barack Obama takes notice of Zion injury

Former President Barack Obama, who was at the game, sent his well wishes shortly after it was over.

Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019





Obama had a front-row seat for the game that saw Williamson’s foot break through his shoe when he slipped and fell on the court.





LeBron James wasn’t there, but he was keeping tabs on the game. The Nike spokesman wished Williamson well while not shying away from the fact that Zion’s poorly crafted Nike appeared to have played a role in his injury.

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019





Should Zion shut it down?

The initial injury report sounds positive as Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski noted the early diagnosis was a mild knee sprain.

Story continues

That didn’t stop current and former NBA players from putting the NCAA on blast, noting that Williamson was playing for free on Wednesday and might be better off shutting it down for the rest of the season.

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game…. and these players get none of it…. and now Zion gets hurt… something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019





Let these kids go straight out of HS!!! Too much on the line to be messing with college if you got a legit chance to turn pro. One injury can change somebody career, Zion sit yo ass down lol and we will be ready for you in the big boy league #LookingOutForThePlayers — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 21, 2019





Zion Need To Chill Out The Rest Of Season… — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2019





Puma, desperate to break into the basketball sneaker business, took the opportunity to take a jab at Nike before realizing Williamson was injured and realizing that their timing might not have been the best.

This tweet has been deleted. But, of course, the internet never forgets.

Ummmm…

Then there was Duke basketball alum Carlos Boozer who wished Utah’s Zion National Park Service to “Get Well Soon.”

Thanks! In anticipation of heavy snow, several roads at @ZionNPS have closed. Be careful out there! Visit https://t.co/uL53F1ff1E for updates. ❄️ — NationalParkService (@NatlParkService) February 21, 2019





The National Park Service took full advantage of the opportunity for exposure.

More from Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports:

• State of emergency: Lakers ‘concerned about LeBron’

• ESPN exposes extent of NBA ref’s betting scandal

• Brown: Padres’ simple reason for signing Machado

• Sign up for 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball today

