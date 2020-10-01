Barack Obama shows up in virtual stands as stars come out for NBA Finals

The only in-person celebrities at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday were on the court.

But the stars came out in force in the virtual stands that have become a staple of the the NBA’s Disney World bubble. The courts in the bubble are flanked by video screens giving fans the opportunity to show up virtually to support their teams.

On Wednesday, those “seats” were reserved for the stars. Former President and basketball super fan Barack Obama had a front-row seat. He was flanked by Los Angeles Lakers icons Shaquille O’Neal and James Worthy to watch the Lakers take on the Miami Heat.

A virtual fan in the audience for Game 1 of the NBA Finals: Former President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/2WVIZf9cWY — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 1, 2020

“Good Morning America” anchor and former ESPN host Robin Roberts joined them in the front row.

“Stands” packed with NBA champions

A wider shot showed a who’s who of NBA icons in the stands including other Lakers greats Pau Gasol and Robert Horry. Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen were there to support the Heat — come to think of it, maybe Shaq was too (but probably not).

Can you name all the stars here? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aZjOb8nG1i — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 1, 2020

Paul Pierce sat next to Allen in the closest proximity they’ve probably been since an ugly breakup from their days together with the Boston Celtics.

That looks like Dirk Nowitzki and Bill Walton next to each other in the back row with Manu Ginobili a couple rows ahead of them.

ESPN cameras caught Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tucked away in a corner.

Worthy took notice of the company in his vicinity. He’s happy to have Obama on his team.

Also, notice the lack of love from Lakers Twitter with Horry sitting right there.

You do what you can to support your team in 2020.

President Barack Obama seen here alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver at the 2019 Finals when fans didn't have to attend games virtually. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: