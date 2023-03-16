Barack Obama fills out men's and women's NCAA Tournament brackets: See his Final Four

The former president has spoken, and fans in the Carolinas can only hope his prediction is right.

Barack Obama has continued his annual tradition of filling out his men's and women's March Madness brackets, something he has shared publicly since his first year as U.S. president in 2009. His two predicted champions are teams he has picked to win before, although it doesn't seem like he's overly confident in his bracket selections.

"It’s the best time of year!" the former president said in a tweet. "My #MarchMadness brackets will get busted soon enough."

Here are some notable highlights in Obama's bracket:

Who did Barack Obama pick to win the men's NCAA Tournament?

The former president has faith in Jon Scheyer.

Obama's picks for the Final Four in Houston: Baylor, Duke, Houston and UCLA. In the national championship game, he has Duke playing Houston, with the Blue Devils winning it all.

In his bracket, he has some notable upsets including:

No. 11 seed NC State over No. 6 Creighton

No. 11 Pittsburgh over No. 6 Iowa State

No. 12 VCU over No. 5 Saint Mary's

No. 13 Iona over No. 4 Connecticut

He also has Memphis, Michigan State, Iona and TCU making the Sweet 16.

Who did Barack Obama pick to win the women's NCAA Tournament?

Obama is playing it safe on the women's side.

His Final Four includes all No. 1 seeds with South Carolina, Stanford, Indiana and Virginia Tech making it to Dallas. He has South Carolina vs. Indiana in the title game, with the Gamecocks winning their second straight title and finishing the year undefeated.

He does have some upsets in the first round, including No. 11 Middle Tennessee over No. 6 Colorado and No. 11 Purdue over No. 6 North Carolina.

It's now time to see if Obama, and you, will have busted brackets.

