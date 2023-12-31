Bantams bring Bulldogs to heel in Avista tournament girls final

Dec. 31—The unbeaten Clarkston Bantams put a proper exclamation point on their run to the Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball title with a 72-32 final against Grangeville on Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

It was Clarkston's second girls title in the tournament's 11-year history and first since 2018. The runner-up Bulldogs were making their first appearance in the championship round.

On the boys side, the Bantams clinched fourth place with a 50-46 decision over the Pendleton (Ore.) Buckaroos.

Shock-and-awe defense delivers

The Bantams (9-0) overwhelmed Grangeville from the onset with a frenzied defensive effort reflected in their eventual team total of 22 steals. For extended passages of play, the Bulldogs (9-2) were hard-pressed to do so much as get the ball past the half-court mark, let alone line up a shot on the hoop.

"We just came out with what we like to do, and that is full-court, high-pressure defense," Sobotta said. "We came out respecting Grangeville, knowing they are a very well-coached team that has some athletes and ball players that can handle pressure."

Ella Leavitt, Ryann Combs and Eloise Teasley were all assigned to help guard 6-foot-2 Grangeville post Madalyn Green, and were given "specific rules" to neutralize Green's threat on the inside.

"It's all out of respect, because we've watched this team for two nights, and we know they are going to go far this year," Sobotta emphasized.

Balanced Bantams score big

In what Sobotta cited as a show of "huge depth," Clarkston got 11 total players on the board for the day. Senior forward Eloise Teasley headed up the scoring with 13 points, while junior guard Lexi Villavicencio and sophomore guard Preslee Dempsey added nine apiece, and five more Bantams made contributions in the six-to-eight-point range.

Caryss Barger led the Bulldogs with 13 points, and Addisyn Vanderwall added 10.

"After tonight's game, we're feeling good," Sobotta said. "These first two games, we didn't play with a lot of energy. ... We made a huge improvement tonight in having that urgency."

Three finalists make all-tournament team

In the awards ceremony immediately following Saturday's title game, Clarkston senior Kendall Wallace was named tournament MVP. She had produced a 15-point showing with five 3-point goals to lead the Bantams in the semifinals against Downey (Calif.), and had a rounded performance against Grangeville, recording eight points and four steals.

"I just came out aggressive, and my focus was to go and play hard," she said of her approach to the tournament. "I got a lot of deflections, and I just felt like my defense was on."

Sophomore Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, a new transfer to Clarkston from Lapwai along with older sister Jordyn, gained her own all-tournament recognition. She notched six points, five steals and five rebounds in the final.

Green represented Grangeville on the all-tournament team. She had scored 25 points in the Bulldogs' win over Moscow the previous night, but was held to six points by Clarkston's defensive blitzkrieg.

"Tonight, I think we played our best of the season," Sobotta said.

BOYS GAME

Clarkston 50, Pendleton 46

A 16-2 opening quarter gave the Clarkston boys the cushion they needed to withstand a second-half fightback from Pendleton (Ore.) in an Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game.

Niko Ah Hi had what Clarkston coach Justin Jones called his "best game of the season on both ends of the floor," totaled 13 points, and made a pair of free-throws in the waning moments to help seal the victory. Josh Hoffman provided another 13 points for the Bantams (6-4).

"We got out to a great start, maybe our best quarter of the season — but we are still learning how to put four quarters together on both ends," Jones said. "But we did enough to grind out the win at the end."

Clarkston's Carter Steinwand received a boys all-tournament team nod.

GIRLS

GRANGEVILLE (9-2)

Caryss Barger 5 2-4 13, Sienna Wagner 0 0-0 0, McKenna York 0 0-0 0, Kinzley Adams 1 0-0 3, Madalyn Green 2 2-9 6, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 3-7 10. Totals 11 7-20 32.

CLARKSTON (9-0)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 6, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 6, Kendall Wallace 3 0-0 8, Olivia Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Preslee Dempsey 3 0-2 9, Ryann Combs 1 1-1 3, Aneysa Judy 3 1-1 7, Eloise Teasley 5 1-1 13, Ella Leavitt 1 0-0 2, Alahondra Perez 3 1-2 7, Joey Miller 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 4 0-0 9. Totals 29 4-7 72.

Grangeville 6 9 7 10—32

Clarkston 14 20 25 13—72

3-point goals — Barger, Adams, Vanderwall, Dempsey 3, Jo. McCormack-Marks 2, Wallace 2, Teasley 2, Judy, Villavicencio.

--------

BOYS

CLARKSTON (6-4)

Isaiah Woods 3 0-0 8, Marcisio Noriega 0 0-0 0, Xander Van Tine 3 0-2 9, Niko Ah Hi 4 4-4 13, Carter Steinwand 1 1-2 3, Josh Hoffman 5 3-6 13, Jason Rinard 0 2-2 2, Ian Moore 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 10-18 50.

PENDLETON (3-10)

Benito Jennings 4 0-0 12, Jaydon Hoffert 1 1-2 3, Evan Lehnert 2 0-0 4, Carter Cary 1 0-0 2, Maston Strong 0 0-0 0, Colson Primus 2 4-4 9, Griffen Coiner 2 0-0 4, Benito Hopkins 4 2-4 10, Degan Patton 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 7-12 46.

Clarkston 16 16 6 12—50

Pendleton 2 16 13 15—46

3-point goals — Van Tine 3, Woods 2, Ah Hi, Jennings 4, Primus.