Bans put Jon Rahm’s and Tyrrell Hatton’s Ryder Cup hopes in further doubt

Tyrrell Hatton (left) and Jon Rahm were a strong partnership in last year's Ryder Cup - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

LIV rebels Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have already picked up bans and fines on the DP World Tour, meaning it is even more vital that the Ryder Cup eligibility rules are changed if the pair are to appear in next year’s match.

The duo forged an impressive partnership in Europe’s victory in Rome six months ago, but placed their hopes of playing in New York in jeopardy when accepting huge paydays to join the Saudi-funded league.

They have both played in four $20 million (£15.7 million) events this year and Telegraph Sport has discovered each start has resulted in one-tournament suspensions for DP World Tour events, as well as fines adding up to more than £100,000.

The money will clearly not concern Rahm and Hatton – the former received upwards of £400 million for joining LIV and the latter roughly £50 million – but the bans will be a big concern. Both have declared their intent to retain their DP World Tour memberships, but unless they play a minimum of four Tour events in 2024 they will lose their cards.

And that would make Rahm and Hatton ineligible for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where Luke Donald’s team will try to win on US soil for the first time in 13 years.

There are 10 more LIV tournaments in 2024 and that means the bans will keep totting up, making it less and less likely that Rahm and Hatton can fulfil their quota.

Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked European at world No 2, has demanded the Tour alter the regulations to ensure world No 3 Rahm can play, but insiders at Wentworth HQ have revealed that they are waiting to see if a resolution can be reached in the negotiations between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the PGA Tour.

A meeting was held in the Bahamas on Monday between the six player-directors on the PGA Tour policy board, who include Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, and the PIF governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan. However, even if there is a peace deal, the details could take so long to work out that time will run out for the Europe Ryder Cup team, as regards their qualifying campaign.

It is due to begin in September, although Donald could insist on having six wildcards, these captain picks would still need to be members of the DP World Tour, unless the rules are ripped up for Rahm and Hatton.

