Banner day for Twin Harbor preps at 1A Evergreen Championships

May 13—Montesano's boys team won the team title while Hoquiam's Jane Roloff had a memorable performance at the 1A Evergreen League Championship meet on Friday in Montesano.

Led by three event wins from senior Gabe Bodwell in the high jump, javelin and discus the Bulldogs scored 144 points to beat Elma (122).

Jesse Anderson added two event wins in the 400-meter race and the 800 for Montesano.

Elma sophomore Dayton Brookins led the Eagles with wins in the long jump and triple jump while teammate Ricardo Guadarrama won the 100.

The girls competition was highlighted by the performance of Hoquiam senior Jane Roloff, who broke three meet records on Friday.

The defending 1A State cross-country champion broke meet records with wins in the 1600 (5:21.49) and the 3200 (11:15.15) before racing against Montesano freshman standout Haley Schweppe in a must-see 800-meter race.

In the 800, Roloff and Schweppe broke away from the pack after 300 meters and stayed close throughout the remainder of the race, with Roloff pacing and Schweppe right on her heels.

The two kicked down the stretch and came across the finish line just five-tenths apart from one another.

"I knew she was on me, but it was my last race (at the league championships) so I knew I had to give it what I got," Roloff said.

Roloff's winning time of 2:19.43 broke the previous meet record by four seconds and was her third meet record of the event.

"That was a set goal," Roloff said her the three meet records. "I felt like I could do it so I just went for it. I feel like I've come a really long way, so it's really rewarding."

Roloff added that she might not hold the records long if Schweppe keeps improving throughout her promising prep career.

"I'm sure that they are going to be broken next year," she said. "So that will be fun to watch."

"I felt like Jane was there and pushed the pace a lot," said Schweppe, who was ecstatic over breaking the Montesano school record for the 800 with her time of 2:19.91. "I feel like I wouldn't have got it without her, but I also feel like I could've kicked it a little bit more in the first lap."

The record was the third school record for Schweppe, who broke the 1600 record with a 5:08.41 time on May 3 at the Spudder Classic.

"It's super exciting because I know the records I broke this year have been held for multiple years — 20 to 30 years — so it means a lot to break them this year," Schweppe said. "I'm excited to know I have so many years left to improve and get to where (Roloff) is and beyond where she is because she is just such an impressive runner."

Qualifiers for the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School are listed below.

For full meet results, visit athletic.net.

Results

Boys (district qualifiers)

Team standings: 1, Montesano 144 points. 2, Elma 122. 3, Eatonville 115. 4, Tenino 96. 5, Hoquiam 48.

100 meters: 1, Elma, Ricardo Guadarrama 11.30 PR. 2, Ky Nation, Eatonville 11.38. 3, Ashton Moore, Tenino 11.52. 4, Peyton Damasiewicz, Montesano 11.61 PR.

100 ambulatory: 1, Jeremy Bayless, Montesano 16.09.

200: 1, Austin Johnson, Tenino 23.16. 2, Guadarrama, Elma, 23.31 PR. 3, Jacob Simons, Eatonville, 23.74 PR. 4, Jerell Bayless, Montesano, 23.76 PR.

200 ambulatory: 1, Jeremy Bayless, Montesano, 36.14.

400: 1, Jesse Anderson, Montesano 53.05. 2, Oscar Lopez-Diaz, Eatonville 53.63 PR. 3, Aaron Tuttle, Elma 55.76 PR. 4, Cole Bamford, Eatonville 57.07.

400 ambulatory: 1, Jeremy Bayless, Montesano 1:26.54.

800:: 1, Jesse Anderson, Montesano 2:07.89. 2, Colton Sweet, Montesano 2:08.57 PR. 3, Konlan Higgins, Hoquiam 2:15.83 PR. 4, Peter Hilton, Tenino 2:15.83 PR.

1600: 1, Colton Rush, Eatonville 4:47.40. 2, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam 4:48.39 PR. 3, Benny Anderson, Montesano 4:48.40. 4, Tristan Von Bargen, Tenino 4:59.37. 5, Junior Soto, Hoquiam, 5:02.87 PR. 6, Daniel Hamilton, Eatonville, 5:13.67 PR.

3200: 1, Benny Anderson, Montesano 10:27.91. 2, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:28.30 PR. 3, Frank Roberts, Elma 10:41.39. 4, Soto, Hoquiam 10:57.42. 5, Von Bargen, Tenino 11:07.31 PR. 6, Joseph Mueller, Eatonville 11:18.69.

110 hurdles: 1, Carson Schall, Tenino 15.92. 2, Ryder Nelson, Elma 17.65. 3, Haven Wunsch, Elma 18.46. 4, Jace Hillion, Elma 18.54 PR.

300 hurdles: 1, Schall, Tenino 42.44 PR. 2, Nelson, Elma 42.47 PR. 3, Oliver Bryson, Hoquiam 45.08 PR. 4, Jacob Meadows, Elma 45.11 PR.

4×100 relay: 1, Elma (Jackson Schneider, Dayton Brookins, Cohen Finch, Guadarrama) 44.49. 2, Tenino (Austin Johnson, Schall, Parker Minerich, Ashton Moore) 45.07. 3, Eatonville (Riley Hill, Simons, Nation, Keith Smith) 45.36. 4, Montesano (Jerrell Bayless, Mason Rasmussen, Thomas Flink, Damasiewicz) 45.67.

4×400: 1, Montesano (Damasiewicz, Jerrell Bayless, Rasmussen, Jesse Anderson) 3:29.57. 2, Eatonville (Cole Bamford, Lopez-Diaz, Rush, Joey Callon) 3:50.23. 3, Hoquiam (Higgins, Brandon Daniel, Maxfield, Bryson) 3:55.03. 4, Elma (Elijah Roberts, Tuttle, Schneider, Meadows) 3:56.36.

Shot put: 1, Shaun Straka, Montesano 45-0. 2, Nolan Watson, Tenino 41-1 PR. 3, Parker Minerich, Tenino 41-0 PR. 4, Memphis Barney, Eatonville 38-0 PR. 5, Riley Storm, Eatonville 37-11. 6, Keaden Iselin, Tenino 37-10 PR.

Shot put ambulatory: 1, Grady McGuire, Eatonville 12-8.

Discus: 1, Gabe Bodwell, Montesano 136-0. 2, Minerich, Tenino 135-0 PR. 3, Straka, Montesano 110-11. 4, Watson, Tenino 109-5. 5, Barney, Eatonville 105-9. 6, Kohan Morrison, Elma 100-4.

Discus ambulatory: 1, McGuire, Eatonville 28-3.

Javelin: 1, Bodwell, Montesano 168-1. 2, Riley Storm, Eatonville 151-10. 3, Gavin Root, Montesano, 148-10 PR. 4, Bamford, Eatonville 138-9. 5, Caleb Bruland, Montesano 132-4. 6, Morrison, Elma 121-0 PR.

High jump: 1, Bodwell, Montesano 6-0. 2, Delon Chan, Montesano 5-10. 3, Meadows, Elma 5-8. 4-tie, Carter Taylor, Eatonville 5-6. 4-t, Logan Taylor, Eatonville 5-6. 6, Moore, Tenino 5-6.

Pole vault: 1, Ethan Carter, Eatonville 14-2 PR. 2, Pau Surinach, Montesano 12-6. 3, Reid Pace, Montesano 11-0. 4, Jimy Gill, Hoquiam 9-6. 5, Haven Rovang, Eatonville 8-6. 6, Steven Haas, Eatonville 8-6 PR.

Long jump: 1, Dayton Brookins, Elma 20-7.75 PR. 2, Moore, Tenino 20-3.75. 3, Alaiz Cordova, Elma 19-1.75 PR. 4, Johnson, Tenino 18-2. 5, Steven Haas, Eatonville 17-3.25. 6, Carter Taylor, Eatonville 16-8.25.

Triple jump: 1, Brookins, Elma 39-8 PR. 2, L. Taylor, Eatonville 38-3. 3, Cordova, Elma 37-8 PR. 4, Meadows, Elma 37-4. 5, Ryder Nelson, Elma 37-2.5 PR. 6, C. Taylor, Eatonville 37-0.

Girls (district qualifiers)

Team standings: 1, Eatonville 159. 2, Montesano 144. Hoquiam 92, 4, Elma 82. 5, Tenino 47.

100: 1, Jenae Roulst, Eatonville 13.19 PR. 2, Hannah Hanson, Eatonville 13.25. 3, Hailey McElroy, Montesano 13.32. 4, Nikia King, Eatonvile 13.35 PR.

200: Kelani Monserrate, Eatonville 27.24 PR. 2, Mikayla Stanfield, Montesano 27.56. 3, Ciana Hover, Eatonville 27.71 PR. 4, Katlyn Brodhead, Hoquiam 27.85. 5, King, Eatonville 27.89 PR. 6, McElroy, Montesano 28.20 PR.

400: 1, Monserrate, Eatonville 1:01.16 PR. 2, Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam 1:07.30 PR. 3, MJ Gallwas, Tenino 1:08.15 PR. 4, Samantha Smith, Tenino 1:11.32 PR.

800: 1, Jane Roloff, Hoquiam 2:19.43. 2, Haley Schweppe, Montesano 2:19.91 PR. 3, Zoe Ray, Montesano 2:45.10 PR. 4, Haley Courson, Eatonville 2:48.89.

1600: 1, Roloff, Hoquiam 11:15.15. 2, Samantha Schweppe, Montesano 12:49.17. 3, Ray, Montesano, 12:57.74. 4, Brynn Williams, Tenino 13:31.45. 5, Hannah Bieker, Eatonville, 13:48.91. 6, Bridget Stumph, Eatonville 15:30.20.

100 hurdles: 1, Lily Lightfoot, Eatonville 17.27 PR. 2, Sam Roundtree, Montesano 17.85. 3, Georgia Burkhart, Elma 17.98 PR. 4, Sophia Varnadore, Elma 18.25 PR.

300 hurdles: 1, Paisley Garcia, Tenino 53.35. 2, Burkhart, Elma 57.75. 3, Roundtree, Montesano 55.20. 4, Eliza Sibbett, Elma 55.21.

4×100 relay: 1, Eatonville (Hanson, Ciana Hover, King, Roulst) 51.93. 2, Montesano (Alayna Olson, Roundtree, MaKenzie Eaton, McElroy) 52.15. 3, Elma (Diana Guzman, Sibbett, Audreauna Kanios, Beta Valentine) 52.99.

4×200: 1, Eatonville (Hanson, Monserrate, Kennedy Noble, Hover) 1:49.24. 2, Elma (Gizman, Sibbett, Emily Escoffon, Valentine) 1:51.87. 3, Tenino (MJ Gallwas, Samantha Smith, Garcia, Holly Thoren) 1:57.01.

4×400: 1, Montesano (Olson, Stanfield, S. Schweppe, H. Schweppe) 4:26.12. 2, Eatonville (Haley Courson, Sienna Henkel, Miley King, Lightfoot) 4:57.42.

3, Elma (Emily Crossan, Alicia Delefuente, Sophia Varnadore, Myah Goldsmith) 5:20.36. 4, Tenino (Taylor Henry, Holly Schiewe, Aurora Johnson, Williams) 5:39.63.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam 34-5.5. 2, Kanios, Elma 32-2 PR. 3, Willow Valentine, Montesano 31-7.5. 4, Arya Tonseth, Elma 29-2. 5, Dakota Lees, Tenino 29-0.5. 6, Elizabeth York, Montesano 28-7.5.

Discus: 1, Gordon, Hoquiam 100-11 PR. 2, York, Montesano 99-10 PR. 3, Lees, Tenino 87-7. 4, Tonseth, Elma 83-11. 5, Chloe Patterson, Eatonville 82-3 PR. 6, Clara Chabot, Eatonville 81-0 PR.

Javelin: 1, Stanfield, Montesano 123-11. 2, Ryan Stammen, Eatonville 103-5. 3, Roulst, Eatonville 96-6. 4, Jordyn Green, Eatonville 85-5. 5, Maria Summers, Tenino 83-1 PR. 6, York, Montesano 79-0.

High jump: 1, Haylee Jahner, Hoquiam 4-10. 2, Meara Baxter, Elma 4-10. 3, Kanios, Elma 4-6.

Pole vault: 1, Stammen, Eatonville 8-0. 2, Jahner, Hoquiam 8-0. 3-t, Haas, Hoquiam 8-0. 3-t, Eaton, Montesano 8-0 PR. 5, E. Brodhead, Hoquiam 6-6. 6, Keren Parra, Hoquiam 6-6.

Long jump: 1, Alayna Olson, Montesano 16-4.5 PR. 2, Roulst, Eatonville 15-11. 3, Lightfoot, Eatonville 15-1. 4, MaKenzie Eaton, Montesano 14-11 PR. 5, K. Brodhead, Hoquiam 14-8.25 PR. 6, Kyla Watson, Tenino 14-0.

Triple jump: 1, Olson, Montesano 34-5. 2, Burkhart, Elma 32-0 PR. 3, Lightfoot, Eatonville 28-8.