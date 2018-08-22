Banned Ravens star Smith apologises for abusive behaviour towards ex-girlfriend

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith took "full responsibility" for the actions that saw him banned by the NFL for "threatening and emotionally abusive behaviour" towards an ex-girlfriend.

Smith, 30, was suspended for four games without pay - equivalent to $2.12million - on Tuesday following an investigation into allegations made by the mother of his first child.

A Ravens statement said the franchise "fully support" the NFL's decision and Smith has apologised to the team, the league and the woman involved.

"I'm very disappointed that my past actions have led to this suspension," he said in his own statement.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to my former girlfriend, the NFL, the Ravens organisation, my coaches, my team-mates, my fiancee and all our fans. I take full responsibility for my past conduct.

"Moving forward, I will work with the NFL and the Ravens to ensure that what happened in the past will never happen again."

Smith will miss Baltimore's games against the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, returning after the latter clash on September 30.