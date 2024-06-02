Banned fans told to hand in passports before Euros

Police said they would also be making checks at Birmingham Airport [BBC]

Police have told more than 100 football supporters with football banning orders (FBOs) they must hand in their their passports ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany.

West Midlands Police said its specialist football unit had sent letters to warn them they must surrender the document or face being arrested.

They must hand over their passports at one of six designated police stations during a 48-hour window running across Tuesday and Wednesday, the force said.

More than 1,600 supporters with FBOs in England and Wales have been stopped from going to the tournament which runs from 14 June to 14 July.

The stations are Birmingham Central, Bloxwich, Coventry, Stechford, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton Central.

Insp Rich Cox said the force would pursue anyone who did not hand in their passport but added in previous years most people had complied with the conditions.

Those who did not faced a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to £5,000, the force said.

Officers said they would be at Birmingham Airport before and during the competition "to look out for those known to us".

It would also have spotters in Germany looking out for those banned from travelling or anyone who could cause trouble.

Passports can be collected after the competition, officers said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links