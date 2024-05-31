Bannan and Palmer sign new Owls contracts

Bannan began his career at Aston Villa [Getty Images]

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer have signed new contracts at Hillsborough.

Club captain Bannan, 34, has made 402 appearances since joining in 2015 from Crystal Palace.

Palmer, 32, came through the Owls academy and has made 435 appearances, becoming their longest-serving player.

Both players were due to depart this summer after playing a huge role in Wednesday's escape from Championship relegation.

The club have not confirmed the length of the contract extensions that the pair have signed.

Bannan's deal comes after he admitted earlier this year that he was uncertain over his future at the club.