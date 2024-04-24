Banks baseball snaps Warrenton's win streak

Monday was the much anticipated rematch between the Banks and Warrenton High School baseball teams. After the Warrenton Warriors pulled off a surprise upset to open league play, they’ve been clinging to a one-game lead over the Banks Braves.

Just like the first matchup, it was Warrenton’s Talon McGrorty and Banks’ Wyatt Hesselman on the mound. McGrorty was making his first start since his no-hitter on April 17, and was looking to deliver another masterful performance.

Both aces delivered for their teams once again, but Monday saw Banks get the key hits and benefit from a couple Warrenton errors to pull away for a 7-0 victory.

Banks did a good job of running up McGrorty’s pitch count, and he was pulled after six innings, with the Warriors trailing 2-0. Banks took advantage of McGrorty being out and scored five runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Unlike the first game, the Warriors weren’t able to get the key hits. Warrenton had a few chances to put some runs on the board and get out to an early lead, but Hesselman made the pitches to get out of any jam he faced. The Warriors also hit some pitches right on the nose that found gloves instead of gaps.

The loss saw Warrenton’s nine-game winning streak come to an end, and the league title race become a dead heat between themselves and the Braves. The current standings have Banks and Warrenton tied at the top with 8-1 records, while Valley Catholic is close behind at 7-2.

Warrenton boys golf shows big improvement

Warrenton boys golf showed big improvements Monday at Astoria Golf & Country Club.

Warrenton hosted other teams in their league at the Warrenton Invitational. Of the five teams eligible to score, Warrenton finished third. Valley Catholic won the day with a score of 331, and were followed by Neah-Kah-Nie with a 368 team score. The Warrenton Warriors showed huge improvements, scoring a 386. This was an improvement of 37 strokes from the team’s 423 score on April 18.

Calvin Olson broke into the 80s with a score of 88, and brought home an eighth place finish in the process. He was followed by Kristian Rodgers (93), Tyler Simonsen (95) and Jacob Lewis (110). Jackson Bellone was fifth with a score of 111.