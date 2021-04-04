To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

·4 min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The shot by Jalen Suggs - perfect!

The Gonzaga freshman banked in a shot at the buzzer from near the half-court logo Saturday night to lift the Zags to a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA and move them one win away from an undefeated season and a national title.

This Final Four thriller was the best game of the tournament, and, considering the stakes, it served up possibly the best finish in the history of March Madness - a banker from near midcourt to keep a perfect season alive.

What should come as no surprise from a team this good: It's a shot the Zags practice all the time.

''Every day in shootaround before the game we shoot half-courters,'' Suggs said. ''I haven't been making my half-courters, but I got it with confidence, put it up. It's crazy. I can't come to words right now.''

After the shot went in, Suggs ran to the mostly empty press row, jumped up on the table, pumped his fists and let out a huge yell to the crowd of 8,000-or-so socially distanced fans. The refs checked to make sure he got the shot off before the buzzer sounded. He did, and the Bulldogs moved into Monday night's final, where they'll play Baylor for the title.

They are the first team to bring an undefeated record into the championship game since Larry Bird and Indiana State in 1979.

Even without Suggs' shot, it would've been hard to beat this game for pure excitement.

With it, was it the greatest game ever?

''I'd say no because we didn't win,'' UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

Still, it featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes and an 11th-seeded UCLA team that simply wouldn't give in. Even though they lost, the Bruins snapped a streak of 27 straight double-digit wins by Mark Few's juggernaut.

UCLA (22-10) was the first team to lead Gonzaga in the second half over five games of tournament play and, in fact, had a chance to win at the end of regulation.

With the game tied at 81, Johnny Juzang was taking it hard to the hoop in the final seconds, when Zags forward Drew Timme, playing with four fouls, stepped into the paint, planted his feet and took a charge.

Gonzaga called time and tried a Grant Hill-to-Christian Laettner full-court pass with 1.1 seconds left to try to win in regulation. It didn't connect. Five minutes later, Suggs may have very possibly knocked Laettner's shot down a spot on the list of all-timers.

''We made a lucky one at the end, but I'm just telling you he makes those ones all the time in practice,'' Few said. ''He's just got this magical aura about him. I knew when he shot it it was going in.''

Before that, Suggs' best play might have been his rejection of Cody Riley (14 points, 10 rebounds), who looked to be going in unhindered for a dunk that would have put UCLA up by two at the 2-minute mark. Suggs got the block, then fed Timme for a dunk that instead gave the Zags the slight advantage.

UCLA deserved better than this.

The Bruins went toe-to-toe all night with the top-ranked team in the country. This was their third overtime out of six games in the tournament - they played an extra one in the First Four - and they never trailed by more than seven. They got everything they could have dreamed of on a magical night of college hoops. Everything but the win.

The Bruins stay ''stuck'' on their nation-leading 11 titles, most of them won back in the John Wooden days.

''I just told them, `We've got to let that shot go,''' Cronin said. ''We won. I sit in coach Wooden's seat. When you sit in his seat, you have to channel the things that he taught. True greatness is giving your best effort.''

Who would dare say they didn't?

Juzang had 29 points for the Bruins, including a 15-footer with 1:27 left in regulation that helped them claw back from seven down to tie it at 79.

Jamie Jaquez Jr. was also unintimidated by Gonzaga. He handled Timme's inside pressure all night, scoring 19 points. Jaquez's two free throws tied it at 81 with 43 seconds left.

It looked like it would be Timme's overtime. He dipped and ducked for Gonzaga's first six points of the extra session and an 87-83 lead that felt like breathing room in this one.

But Cronin called a timeout and UCLA chipped away again.

Juzang's putback with 3.3 seconds left tied it at 90. Few didn't call timeout, and Suggs took the inbound pass and had clear sailing to the half-court line - and into the all-time highlight package.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Jalen Suggs' game-winner to advance to the NCAA Championship became an instant classic

    Jalen Suggs with the shot of his life.

  • The Latest: Gonzaga stuns UCLA to keep perfect season alive

    Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages. Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees react to game-winning shot by Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs

    Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees were wowed by Gonzaga's game-winner

  • Final Four: Gonzaga survives UCLA's upset bid in overtime thriller to stay perfect, reach men's national title game

    Gonzaga will play Baylor, which beat Houston, for the NCAA title Monday after Jalen Suggs' three-pointer as time expired sealed overtime win, 93-90.

  • Overtime buzzer-beater ends Bruins impressive tourney run

    At halftime Saturday night, UCLA coach Mick Cronin challenged his team to keep it close for 10 more minutes and that they should then be able to crank up the pressure on unbeaten Gonzaga. The flawless combination created a masterpiece of a college basketball game. After UCLA star Johnny Juzang's basket with 3.3 seconds to go in overtime tied things up at 90, Jalen Suggs answered with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the unbeaten Bulldogs into their second national championship game and the Bruins home to think about how close they came to adding another memorable chapter to the school's rich history.

  • It's on: Gonzaga vs. Baylor for the national championship

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game, stiflingHouston for a chance at the program's first national title. Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. The showdown between Baylor and Gonzaga that was called off in December because of the pandemic is finally back on, with the biggest stakes of all: The two best teams all season will play for the national championship Monday night.

  • Jalen Suggs' game-winner in Gonzaga-UCLA gets great Kyle Draper reaction

    Kings broadcaster Kyle Draper lost his mind when Jalen Suggs banked in a 3-pointer to send Gonzaga to the national championship game.

  • Final Four: Did late call on UCLA's Johnny Juzang cost Bruins the game against Gonzaga?

    UCLA's Johnny Juzang was called with a charge against Gonzaga's Drew Timme at the end of regulation. The Bruins lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

  • Michigan's case spike could repeat across US; Italy enters Easter lockdown; Florida bans vaccine passports. Latest COVID-19 updates

    The CDC updated its guidance for vaccinated travelers, and the governor of Arizona is feuding with the state's capital over park access. COVID news.

    On Feb. 12, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) revealed its plans to take MoneyLion public. SPACs have been red hot on Wall Street lately, so you might imagine that the FUSE stock price ought to be much higher today. Source: Sulastri Sulastri / Shutterstock.com Yet, surprisingly enough, that’s not the case at all. The share price actually dropped in the wake of the SPAC merger announcement. Is this a problem, or an opportunity for enterprising investors? The answer depends on whether you believe that there’s a compelling value proposition with MoneyLion.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I feel that there’s a strong bull thesis here, and perhaps an underappreciated buying opportunity. So, let’s start off with an account of the stock’s recent price history. A Closer Look at FUSE Stock For much of 2020, FUSE stock traded near the $10 level. That’s not unusual for SPAC stocks when the public doesn’t yet know which company will be the merger target. 7 Cheap Stocks with Growing Tailwinds As the anticipation built up and as the SPAC market generally gained favor on Wall Street, Fusion Acquisition shares started to climb higher. On Feb. 8, FUSE stock reached a 52-week high of $12.90. And like I mentioned earlier, the MoneyLion acquisition announcement took place on Feb. 12. You’d think that this event should have propelled the stock price higher, but no. Surprisingly, the stock started to slide and is now just under $10. That took FUSE stock back to its pre-merger-announcement price. This could be a buy signal if you’re a contrarian or a bargain hunter – especially if you see the profit potential with MoneyLion. The Lowdown on MoneyLion InvestorPlace contributor William White provided a must-read primer on MoneyLion. I invite you to read it before considering a position in Fusion Acquisition shares. As White explains, the stock’s ticker symbol will probably change from FUSE to something else, so be on the lookout for that. The next thing to know is that the SPAC merger deal is expected to close sometime in the first half of 2021. Hence, the investors won’t have to wait much longer for this pivotal event to take place. Post-transaction, the combined company will have an estimated enterprise value of $2.4 billion. And when the transaction is finalized, Fusion will be renamed as MoneyLion Inc. As for MoneyLion itself, the company can best be described as a digital financial platform. This platform includes: RoarMoney for modern mobile banking to help the users manage their day-to-day spending and avoid hidden fees Automated investing tools with an array of investment options, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolios Interest-free salary advances with no monthly fees Credit Builder Plus to help the user build or rebuild their credit Financial Heartbeat, which evaluates the users’ financial situations and delivers personalized advice Scarcity Value As you can see, MoneyLion isn’t just a run-of-the-mill banking app. Rather, it’s a robust platform offering a variety of useful tools for personal finance. MoneyLion CEO Dee Choubey described the app as “a digital financial platform on a mission to rewire a broken banking system that applies a one-size-fits-all approach to personal finance.” It’s easy to envision the clients using MoneyLion for practically all of their financial needs. So, I tend to agree with Choubey that MoneyLion is a one-size-fits-all solution. And it’s hard to find another platform that provides all of the services that MoneyLion does. Thus, as Fusion Acquisition founder and CEO John James explains: This will be the first publicly traded all-in-one digital financial services platform, which in and of itself creates huge scarcity value for the Company. Unlike its peers, MoneyLion has purpose-built its technology and operates a holistic platform with multiple products and revenue streams with strong unit economics. The Bottom Line MoneyLion could, due to its variety of personal finance tools, be described as unique or even peerless. Yet, Wall Street doesn’t seem to see the value in FUSE stock – or not yet, at least. That’s good news for contrarian investors who expect MoneyLion to roar in the coming months. On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Fusion Acquisition Stock Is Undervalued After Its SPAC Announcement appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Once again, most of the bets are on Gonzaga

    The Bulldogs have been good to bettors this tournament.

  • Opinion: UCLA men played perfect game against Gonzaga but got beat by perfect shot

    UCLA’s perfect game looked like it might end Gonzaga’s perfect season. Instead, Jalen Suggs added to NCAA Tournament lore with a buzzer-beating three.

  • March jobs report: Payrolls rise by 916,000, unemployment rate drops to 6.0%

    The Department of Labor released its March employment report Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Greatest NCAA Tournament game ever? The 7 best moments from Gonzaga's buzzer-beating win vs. UCLA

    Unbeaten Gonzaga defeated No. 11 UCLA in an overtime thriller. Here are the best moments from the men's Final Four contest.

  • Gonzaga's perfect season saved by Jalen Suggs' last-gasp overtime heave

    Gonzaga’s wild run to NCAA history continues, but UCLA was its biggest test yet. Did the game expose the Zags at all?

  • The other hero of Gonzaga's buzzer-beater: Coach Mark Few, who did nothing

    Mark Few's decision to not call a timeout when many coaches would have gave Jalen Suggs a runway while UCLA's defense scrambled.

  • Jalen Suggs' game-winning buzzer-beater broke basketball Twitter

    What a game.

  • Analysis: Baylor primed for first men's NCAA basketball championship as depth overpowers Houston

    What Baylor displayed Saturday was a team hitting on all cylinders when it routed Houston to earn its first trip to the championship game since 1948.