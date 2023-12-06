Bank of Canada holds its benchmark interest rate, says data show economy 'no longer in excess demand'

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5 per cent on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Patrick Doyle)

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5 per cent on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive hold as the economy continues to show signs of weakening.

Wednesday's decision is in line with what economists expected.

"With further signs that monetary policy is moderating spending and relieving price pressures, Governing Council decided to hold the policy rate at 5 per cent," the Bank of Canada said in a release announcing its rate decision. Still, the central bank reiterated that the Governing Council "is still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation and remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed."

"Governing Council wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation, and continues to focus on the balance between demand and supply in the economy, inflation expectations, wage growth, and corporate pricing behaviour," the central bank said.

The Bank of Canada has left rates on hold since it made a quarter-point hike in July, as it assesses the impact of its tightening campaign.

The Canadian economy contracted in the third quarter, shrinking 1.1 per cent year-over-year. Canada’s annual inflation rate also slowed to 3.1 per cent in October, more than what economists had expected.

"Overall, these data and indicators for the fourth quarter suggest the economy is no longer in excess demand," the central bank said.

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.