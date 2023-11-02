Bank of England warns economy to flatline in blow to Sunak

Rishi Sunak will fight the next election against the backdrop of a stagnant economy and an “extended period” of higher borrowing costs, the Bank of England has warned.

In a bleak assessment for 2024, Threadneedle Street policymakers slashed forecasts for UK growth to zero as the Monetary Policy Committee held interest rates at 5.25pc for the second straight meeting.

The Bank’s latest projection for next year fell from a previous forecast of 0.5pc, while it also warned that annual growth will remain below 1pc for the next four years – down from 2.75pc in the decade before the financial crisis.

It said weaker economic activity was now weighing on the jobs market.

However, in brighter news for the Prime Minister, the Bank predicted inflation had already fallen below 5pc.

It forecast a drop in the headline rate from 6.7pc in September to 4.8pc in October, meaning Mr Sunak is on track to meet his goal of halving inflation.

Despite the weaker outlook for jobs and growth, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said it was “much too early to be thinking about rate cuts”.

He said the next move in interest rates was more likely to be up than down as Britain continues its fight to get inflation back to 2pc.

“We’ll be watching closely to see if further rate increases are needed,” said Mr Bailey. “Higher interest rates are working and inflation is falling. But we need to see inflation continuing to fall all the way to our 2pc target.”

Policymakers said they expected the economy and labour market to stagnate for the rest of the year, as pay growth starts to slow from record highs.

While inflation is likely to drop to 3.8pc by next March, and around 3.6pc in the spring, the Bank does not expect price rises to hit the Bank’s 2pc target for two more years.

Stubborn inflation suggested higher rates would need to weigh on the economy “for an extended period of time” to keep a lid on price rises, policymakers said.

Conflict in the Middle East also presented “upside risks to inflation from energy prices” as Bank staff raised their oil and gas price forecasts for the next three years.

The Bank believes just half the impact of higher interest rates has so far fed through to the economy.

Unemployment is predicted to hit 5pc by 2025, from 4.2pc today, as the Bank warned that the recent period of inflation was likely to leave the unemployment rate permanently higher.

Higher mortgage rates were “increasingly weighing on housing demand”, according to a survey of the Bank’s Agents, with transactions roughly down by a fifth and prices down by around 5pc over the past year.

“Most expected broadly similar falls in prices over the year ahead,” its report said.

The survey added that while there had not been a big jump in people missing their mortgage payments, “the credit profile of applicants has worsened owing to weaker disposable income”.

It also suggested that renters, who are less likely to have significant savings and typically earn less than homeowners, would continue to see rents soar.

The nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee that set interest rates voted 6-3 to keep them on hold, with hawks Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel joined by Megan Greene in warning that the still-tight jobs market meant rates of 5.5pc were warranted.