Banham returns to Connecticut Sun with two-year contract

Feb. 1—Rachel Banham, drafted in the first round by the Connecticut Sun in 2016, is already on the Sun's all-time list for 3-point field goals made and played for the franchise in the 2019 WNBA Finals.

She will now get the chance to add to that, signing a two-year deal Thursday to play for the Sun. A 5-foot-10 guard, Banham played last season for the Minnesota Lynx, including facing off against the Sun in the WNBA playoffs. In accordance with team policy, no details of the contract were released.

"We are excited to welcome Rachel back to Connecticut," Sun general manager Darius Taylor said in a press release. "Her experience, sharp-shooting and versatility provides depth to our backcourt. She will be a tremendous fit with our team and organization."

Banham, a Minnesota native, was a prolific scorer and a first team All-American for the University of Minnesota, graduating as the program's all-time leading scorer with 3,093 points, still 10th all-time. As a senior she was the Big Ten Player of the Year, averaging 28.6 points per game and recording a 60-point game in a double-overtime win against Northwestern.

The Sun traded her to the Lynx on Feb. 25, 2020. Last season, Banham averaged 5.5 points and 1.7 assists per game for the Lynx, shooting 40.2% from 3-point range. She scored a season-high 18 points, nailing five 3s, against Indiana on Aug. 10.

Banham is currently serving as an assistant coach and the director of quality control for the Minnesota women's basketball team.

Thursday marked the first day of the WNBA's free agent signing period. On Wednesday, the Sun traded point guard Natisha Hiedeman to the Lynx for veteran Tiffany Mitchell.

The Sun open the 2024 season May 14 against the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena.

— Vickie Fulkerson