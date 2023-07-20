Banham out with broken thumb as Lynx try to snap three-game losing streak

LYNX GAMEDAY PREVIEW

7 p.m. Thursday vs. Los Angeles • Target Center • BSN/Amazon Prime

Lynx update: The team announced G Rachel Banham has a fractured right thumb, suffered in a loss to Las Vegas on July 9, but will not have surgery. ... The Lynx are 9-12 after a three-game losing streak and open a three-game homestand looking to complete a season-sweep of the Sparks. The Lynx won the first three meetings in the series — played in a nine-day span in mid-June — by five, five and six points. ... Napheesa Collier, who led the Lynx with 35 points on Tuesday in a loss in Atlanta, has averaged 25 points against the Sparks this season. ... Tiffany Mitchell returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing seven games with a wrist injury. She scored two points in 17 minutes. ... Jessica Shepard (illness) is out, while Aerial Powers (ankle) was activated for the game. Guard Kayana Taylor was released from her hardship contract.

Los Angeles update: The Sparks (7-13) are playing for the first time since a 97-78 loss to Las Vegas on July 12. That loss was their sixth consecutive. During the streak, the Sparks have lost to Atlanta twice, Chicago twice, Phoenix and Las Vegas. ... The Sparks have been led by Nneka Ogwumike, who is averaging 19.8 points — fifth-best in the league — and 9.6 rebounds — third-best in the league — per game. ... Lexie Brown, who played for the Lynx in 2019 and 2020, is averaging a career-high 13.3 points per game and is shooting 42% from three-point range. Brown (illness) is considered day-to-day. Chiney Ogwumike (foot), who is expected to miss at least the next month, and Nia Clouden (knee) are out.