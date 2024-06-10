Bangladesh restrict South Africa to 113-6 at T20 World Cup

Man of the moment: Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib on his way to three wickets in his opening spell (TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

Bangladesh restricted South Africa to 113-6 at the T20 World Cup on Monday in another low-scoring clash in New York.

Fast bowlers Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3-18) and Taskin Ahmed (2-19) starred for the Tigers after Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat.

South Africa were struggling at 23-4 at one stage on the controversial drop-in pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, celebrating his 35th birthday, came briefly to their team's rescue with a partnership of 79 for the fifth wicket.

Klaasen made 46 off 44 balls with two fours and three sixes before he was clean-bowled by Taskin, slogging across the line in the 18th over with the score on 102.

Miller, who made a match-winning undefeated 59 in the nervy win over the Netherlands, went four runs later, bowled by Rishad Hossain.

His innings of 29 came from 38 deliveries with a boundary and one six.

The Proteas had been 12-4 against the Dutch on the same pitch on Saturday.

On Monday, they were quickly four down for just 23 runs in the fifth over thanks to Tanzim and Taskin.

Tanzim, playing in only his eighth T20 international, started the collapse, having out-of-form opener Reeza Hendricks lbw for nought off his first ball.

Star batsman Quinton de Kock was the next to go, clean-bowled by the 21-year-old for 18 with the total on 19.

Taskin uprooted the stumps of Markram (four) before Tanzim grabbed the third of his opening spell when he forced Tristan Stubbs to spoon a catch to Shakib Al Hasan in the covers without scoring.

Miller could have been dismissed on 13 but wicketkeeper Liton Das dropped an edge off slow bowler Mahmudullah's first ball.

South Africa started the day on top of Group D after wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in their first game.

dj/pb