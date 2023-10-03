Bangkok mall shooting: Police responding to man with handgun

Gunfire heard in Siam Paragon mall

Thai police said on Tuesday they were on their way to a mall in central Bangkok after receiving reports of shots being fired inside by a man with a handgun.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, Achayon Kraithong, police spokesperson told Reuters, adding that police were taking control of the situation.

The Thai prime minister confirmed reports of the shooting.

11:13 AM BST

