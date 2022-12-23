Banged-up Patriots could be incredibly short-handed vs Bengals

The New England Patriots are heading into a make-or-break game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve, and they could once again be shorthanded.

On Thursday, the team ruled out wide receiver DeVante Parker, cornerback Jalen Mills and long snapper Joe Cardona, while listing six other players as questionable.

The running back position remains a major concern for the Patriots with both Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris listed as questionable to play on Saturday. It would be a bit of surprise to see Stevenson miss the game considering he suited up and ran for 172 yards and one touchdown in the Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the biggest concern is the Patriots possibly being thin at cornerback with Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones listed as questionable. Cincinnati has one of the best receiving corps in football, and they could present a real problem for the Patriots in this game if key defensive players are missing.

Patriots officially ruled out DeVante Parker, Jalen Mills and Joe Cardona for Saturday's Bengals game. Expect practice squadder Tucker Addington to make his NFL debut at long snapper Six others are questionable, including Jack Jones and Damien Harris, who didn't play vs. Vegas. pic.twitter.com/JXYNUT0ktb — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 22, 2022

There’s still a realistic path to the playoffs for the Patriots, but they’re going to need to pull off a couple of upsets down the stretch to at least give themselves a fighting chance.

And they might have to do so shorthanded.

List

AFC playoff picture: Where things stand for Patriots after Week 15

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire