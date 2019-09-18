Banged-up Eagles have walkthrough, not practice

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Eagles are dealing with plenty of injuries, and coach Doug Pederson has apparently decided it’s best to give everyone some rest.

As a result, the Eagles canceled practice today and will have only a walkthrough.

A team canceling practice is not unheard of, but it’s unusual this early in the season, and in a week between two Sunday games, when teams typically adhere to a structured routine.

Philadelphia hosts Detroit on Sunday, and the Eagles will hope that a restful week can help get them back on track after Sunday’s disappointing loss.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next