Banged-up Cade Peterson leads GVSU football past Assumption in ranked battle

ALLENDALE - At the end of the game, Cade Peterson had bandages on his throwing hand and his elbow, too.

The Grand Valley State quarterback took his lumps on Saturday afternoon, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I don’t really think about the hits I’m going to take,” Peterson said. “Obviously, there’s some times in the open field where, if you have to slide, then you slide. But I’m a football player. When I’m running, I’m running to score and break tackles.”

Peterson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as No. 4 GVSU beat No. 19 Assumption University 43-7 on Saturday.

GVSU quarterback Cade Peterson, left, runs against Assumption on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Lubbers Stadium.

“It’s nice to know that you can trust that he’s gonna get in,” GVSU wide receiver Kellen Reed said. “So (as a receiver), if you stay on your block early, Cade’s going to get in the end zone.”

Peterson ran the ball eight times for a team-best 71 yards on the ground. He was 15-of-23 passing for 237 yards for GVSU (2-1).

But the one pass he wishes he had completed was to his brother Drew Peterson.

In the first quarter, Cade threw a deep ball to his brother along the left sideline. It looked like Drew caught the ball in the end zone, but he just stepped out of bounds. It would have been the first touchdown of his career.

“He should have gotten a foot down,” Cade said with a smile. “In hindsight, it is unfortunate because that would have been a really special moment. It was still a great play, but he was out by four inches.”

Cade Peterson had a 20-yard run for a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the second quarter for a 17-0 lead. With 8:18 left in the game, he scored on a 13-yard run for a 36-7 lead. He now has 18 career rushing touchdowns.

Two receivers can do it all

Wide receivers Darrell Johnson and Kellen Reed have become valuable and versatile weapons for the GVSU offense.

Reed, a redshirt freshman from Holt, caught one pass for 67 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, had one carry for 48 yards and had two kick returns for a total of 42 yards. Johnson, a junior from Belleville, caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter. He also caught two punt returns for 47 yards.

GVSU's Kellen Reed scores on a pass against Assumption on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Lubbers Stadium.

“That’s huge,” GVSU coach Scott Wooster said. “Kickoff returns, they can catch a jet on a fly sweep and can catch a flair out of the backfield. To me, the way our wide receivers are playing, there is so much versatility. Kyle Nott, Darrell Johnson, Kellen and Cody Tierney … It’s really difficult to defend. Cade can find ‘em and pick (a defense) a part. They are so critical in special teams. You can’t put a price tag on that. They are so valuable to this football team.

"The cool part is that they’re all Michigan guys.”

Reed scored on a 67-yard catch from Peterson just 1:24 into the game for a 7-0 lead.

“It’s huge,” Reed said. “We talk about getting off to a great start. So getting in there and scoring first … it sets the tempo for the rest of the game.”

McCarroll helps defense shut down Assumption

Christian McCarroll is one of the best defensive players in the country and he showed it on Saturday.

The senior defensive lineman from Barberton, Ohio, had a team-best 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks as the Lakers held Assumption to just seven points.

“We had a lot of guys doing their job each and every play,” McCarroll said. “When we have that, I think we can compete with anyone in the nation.”

McCarroll was the GLIAC Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2022. He now has 21 tackles and 3.5 quarterback sacks.

Abe Swanson and Cole Patritto each had seven tackles on Saturday.

Hudsonville native gets first catch

The kid in the No. 81 jersey finally got a chance to contribute.

Stone Smeenge, a redshirt sophomore, caught a 8-yard pass and was down on the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter. One play later, teammate Derrick Woods ran the ball in for a touchdown.

Smeenge, a grad of Hudsonville High School, got high-fives from his teammates on the sidelines. It is the first catch in the career of the 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver. He was an outstanding basketball player for the Eagles, too.

Smeenge’s father, Joel Smeenge, played 11 years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a defensive end.

