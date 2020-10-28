Banged-up 49ers have more cash on IR than all but one NFL team in 2020

Banged-up 49ers have astounding amount of salary on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's a good chance anyone reading this knows the 49ers have been banged-up beyond belief this season.

A few figures really drive that fact home.

The 49ers currently have more players on injured reserve (14) than any other NFL team, and just over $55.533 million against the salary cap going to players on IR, according to Spotrac. That's the second-highest figure behind the Dallas Cowboys (just shy of $55.935 million), and the 49ers don't have a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott ($31.409 million cap hit) on the shelf for the season.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

For context, the 49ers have had 21 players on the reserve/injured list through seven weeks of the 2020 season. At the end of last season, that number was 22.

The quantity of 49ers currently on IR is staggering, but the quality is, too. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year (Nick Bosa) is out for the season, and another Pro Bowl edge rusher (Dee Ford) has missed all but one game. An All-Pro cornerback (Richard Sherman) has, too, and the 49ers' leading rusher from a year ago (Raheem Mostert) is out for at least another two games.

Key depth pieces like tight end Jordan Reed and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas are out for the season. So is edge rusher Ezekiel Ansah, who was signed to fill in during Bosa and Ford's respective absences. Yes, even the 49ers' injury replacements have been injured.

Despite all of that, the 49ers are 4-3 with strong enough underlyings to indicate they can overcome this spate of injuries.

The 49ers moved up to 4th in ESPN's FPI rankings, best in NFC West and second-best in all of NFC.



Strength of schedule has evened out, too. 49ers have 5th toughest remaining SOS, but Rams (2nd), Seahawks (8th) and Cardinals (9th) don't have it any/much easier. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) October 27, 2020

The 49ers are one of just three NFL teams that ranks in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive DVOA.



SF: 8th/8th

TB: 6th/1st

NO: 7th/10th — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) October 27, 2020

The 49ers are getting (at least a little bit) healthier, too. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday they hope to activate running back Tevin Coleman and activate cornerback K'Waun Williams from IR. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is headed there, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel conceivably could join him, as Shanahan said the 49ers expect him to miss at least the next two games.

Still, considering all the injuries the 49ers have had this season, seeing as many players go on IR as those who leave it in a given week has to be seen as a win.