Bang & Olufsen extends partnership with AS Monaco until 2026

Bang & Olufsen will continue to bring the "Sound of Monaco" to AS Monaco and the Principality, as the Danish premium partner is extending its commitment to the Principality club for two additional seasons.

The Bang & Olufsen logo has been prominently displayed on the upper back of the Monegasque players’ jerseys throughout the season and will continue to appear on the club’s kit in Lique 1 until 2026. “We are delighted to see Bang & Olufsen’s long-term commitment to us. After this first year of fruitful collaboration, it was natural to continue the adventure together”, says Thibaut Chatelard, AS Monaco Marketing & Revenue Director.

L'AS Monaco et @BangOlufsen, marque audio de luxe, sont heureux d'annoncer leur partenariat 🤝#TheSoundOfMonaco pic.twitter.com/w5ipV9X46c — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 1, 2023

A succesfull 2023-2024 season

“As we celebrate the centenary of the club in a few months, we are delighted to share this occasion with the support of a partner with whom we share the same quest for excellence in our respective fields.”

Working with the team at AS Monaco has been an absolute pleasure, and we are very much looking forward to further collaboration in the years to come. In this period as partners, both AS Monaco and Bang & Olufsen will celebrate 100th year anniversaries, which will be a very special and unique time for both brands.

Elen BarnesActing Chief Marketing Officer, Bang & Olufsen

The Danish luxury audio brand, known for creating some of the world’s most iconic audio and home entertainment products through the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship, will benefit from significant visibility at the Stade Louis-II, on the club’s official signage, and across communication platforms.

A common Centenary

“Working with the team at AS Monaco has been an absolute pleasure, and we are very much looking forward to further collaboration in the years to come”, says Elen Barnes, acting Chief Marketing Officer, Bang & Olufsen. “In this period as partners, both AS Monaco and Bang & Olufsen will celebrate 100th year anniversaries, which will be a very special and unique time for both brands.”

𝑺𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆 📅🚨 Lancement de la campagne d’abonnement le 5⃣ juin pour la saison du Centenaire du Club 🔥 Ne ratez rien de la @Ligue1UberEats, de la phase de poule de @ChampionsLeague et du parcours des Rouge & Blanc en @coupedefrance au Stade Louis II ! pic.twitter.com/ZSrgOpNF22 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 20, 2024

The continuation of this collaboration will also enable Bang & Olufsen to increase its production of exclusive content developed with the Principality club, further enhancing the experience offered by AS Monaco in its VIP areas.

About Bang & Olufsen



Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation. Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company’s innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 1,000 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.