'Bang bang!': LeBron James shouts out Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston after buzzer-beater

Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston doesn't take many 3-point shots, but when she does, people notice.

That includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. During Wednesday afternoon's game against the New York Liberty, Boston drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 80-80 and send the game into overtime.

"Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback," James tweeted.

Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback #WNBA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 12, 2023

Going into the fourth quarter, the Fever trailed the Liberty, 68-53. However, Indiana outscored New York 27-12 in the fourth. New York went on to win the game, 95-87. The Fever are on an eight-game losing streak.

Boston was named a starter for the 2023 WNBA All-Star game and will play on captain A'ja Wilson's team. Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell is a reserve in the game and will play on captain Breanna Stewart's team.

Thank youuu!!!! Appreciate it https://t.co/gzyTTToiwm — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) July 12, 2023

