Bang-bang boost

John Cannon, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·4 min read

May 19—When a starter gives up a hit on his final pitch of the day, it's usually bad news.

Not always, though, as St. John's Catholic Prep pitcher Kyle Pershin proved during Tuesday's MIAA playoff game.

With two outs, a runner on second and the Vikings clinging to a two-run lead in the top of the fifth, Pershin surrendered a single to Severn's Peter Rozner, the final batter he faced.

Fielding the ball as the baserunner rounded third, left fielder Cannon Coleman threw to third baseman Josh Brandt. Brandt then fired home to catcher Nick Grutzkuhn, who applied a quick, firm tag for the inning-ending out.

"That was the turning point in the game right there," Vikings coach Wade Newman said.

Not only did that bang-bang play end Severn's threat, it gave a boost to the Vikings, who broke the game open with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the fifth en route to an 11-1 win over the Admirals in an MIAA B conference losers bracket game at McCurdy Field on Tuesday.

St. John's (9-5) plays host to Indian Creek — an 11-5 winner over Glenelg Country — on Thursday.

"We've never made it this far in B conference before," Brandt said. "And it's a huge accomplishment because a couple seasons ago, we only had a couple wins at most."

The Vikings fell to the losers bracket after losing 8-7 to Boys' Latin on Monday.

While errors were an issue for the Vikings in that loss, they played flawlessly in the field on Tuesday to back a strong start from Pershin, a right-hander who gave up one run on five hits in five innings with seven strikeouts.

There were fine plays early on, such as the nice stretch first baseman Josh Skowronski used to complete an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play in the second inning, but the most pivotal defensive moment came when the Vikings gunned down a runner at home to end the top of the fifth.

"It's a 3-2 game if they score ... they've got all the momentum," Newman said. "And we come right back and score seven runs, so that's the biggest play of the game."

After catching a spot-on throw from Coleman, Brandt didn't hesitate to unleash a relay throw to Grutzkuhn.

"We practice it in warmups," Brandt said. "So I kind of knew what I needed to do with the ball."

Clinging to a 3-1 lead at the time, the Vikings were fired up as they left the field.

"That's a huge morale booster because after that play, the bats woke up," Pershin said.

The Vikings exploded for six hits in the bottom of the fifth, which included Gabe Casteel's RBI double to left, Brandt's two-run single up the middle, David Chandler's RBI single and Skowronski's fly to center field that fell in for a hit and plated two runs.

The outfielder appeared to have trouble seeing Skowronski's fly because of the sun. A similar thing happened in the third inning, when E.J. Lowry's fly dropped in for a two-run double.

"The sun's deadly out here," Pershin said.

Pershin enjoyed another strong outing, which marked his fourth appearance since having surgery on his right throwing elbow in the fall after suffering an olecranon bone fracture.

The junior right-hander leaned heavily on his fastball and slider, and he wasn't limited to 30 pitches like when he was when he made his first start of the season against Severn on April 30.

"He's gradually working himself back in and just came out and threw strikes today, which is the most important thing for him," Newman said. "Coming off surgery, fourth time out there, he looks fantastic."

Chandler worked the sixth, and Skowronski ended the game via the mercy rule in the bottom of that inning. Facing a shift that saw the Admirals move their left fielder to the infield, which included three fielders between first and second base, Skowronski hit an RBI single to center field put the Vikings up 11-1.

Skowronski had three hits, and Nick Galanis had two hits. Brandon Pershin and Grutzkuhn each had one RBI.

